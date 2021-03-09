Madison committee signs off on donor-funded Glenway Golf Course improvements

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The course itself will look quite different, but it’s still going to be a 9-hole golf course,” Knepp said. "The city gets to decide how we use it … the project is for rebuilding it and then we have to as a city and Parks Commission figure out how we use it.”

If approved by the City Council, Glenway would be closed for much of 2021. This would create an estimated revenue loss of $400,000 based on revenues received in 2016 through 2020, according to the resolution’s fiscal note.

These revenue losses would be offset by approximately $200,000 in variable costs associated with course operation, resulting in a net loss of $200,000 in 2021 for the Golf Enterprise, according to the resolution.

According to the resolution, the project could have a net positive impact of between $20,000 and $60,000 per year. If this increase in revenue is realized, it would take between three and 10 years to pay back the lost revenue.