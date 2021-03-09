Madison committee signs off on donor-funded Glenway Golf Course improvements

Madison’s Finance Committee on Monday recommended the city partner with golf course builder Michael Keiser by accepting a donation for improvements to Glenway Golf Course.
Under the proposed resolution, the city would enter into an agreement with Keiser and his wife, Jocelyn, and the Madison Parks Foundation for donated project planning, design, and construction at the near west side course at an estimated value of $750,000.
Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp said the project will take a “9-hole golf course and convert it into a 9-hole golf course that has potential.”
After the project is complete, the course would have nine new greens that will be easier to maintain, new fairways and turf grass that requires less water and fertilizer use, more natural areas around the course that will help stormwater management, and new walking trails.
A portion of the donation would invest in energy efficient mowing units that will reduce time, emissions and costs, according to the resolution.
“The course itself will look quite different, but it’s still going to be a 9-hole golf course,” Knepp said. "The city gets to decide how we use it … the project is for rebuilding it and then we have to as a city and Parks Commission figure out how we use it.”
If approved by the City Council, Glenway would be closed for much of 2021. This would create an estimated revenue loss of $400,000 based on revenues received in 2016 through 2020, according to the resolution’s fiscal note.
These revenue losses would be offset by approximately $200,000 in variable costs associated with course operation, resulting in a net loss of $200,000 in 2021 for the Golf Enterprise, according to the resolution.
According to the resolution, the project could have a net positive impact of between $20,000 and $60,000 per year. If this increase in revenue is realized, it would take between three and 10 years to pay back the lost revenue.
“If we’re going to have golf at Glenway, it probably makes sense to have someone pay to make it better golf without us having to do it,” Knepp said. “Revenue loss is an unfortunate reality of golf course rehabilitation.”
Next, Madison’s Board of Park Commissioners will take up the resolution at its meeting Wednesday in addition to a Glenway master plan update.
