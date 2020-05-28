Madison committee’s recommendation: No strippers at Visions strip club

“I’m certain Visions would have paid it if they would have known that it hadn’t been paid,” Olson said.

The committee recommended renewal of Visions’ alcohol licenses, with conditions relating to security. If the council approves those renewals, Visions would be able to operate as a bar, just without strippers.

Hotel rejected

Also Thursday, the committee unanimously recommended not renewing the alcohol license for the Howard Johnson Plaza Hotel at 3841 E. Washington Ave. on the Far East Side.

Normally, a non-renewal of an alcohol license requires a formal hearing for the business to state its case. The city attorney’s office is also normally required to bring a complaint against the business.

Verveer said the committee didn’t have to go through that process for Visions or the hotel because of “legal loopholes” identified by the city attorney’s office.