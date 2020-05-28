Madison committee’s recommendation: No strippers at Visions strip club

If Madison’s only strip club reopens after being closed because of COVID-19, there may be a drastic change in operations: Strippers won’t be allowed.
The city’s Alcohol License and Review Committee on Thursday recommended rejecting Visions Nightclub’s request to renew its adult entertainment license, which allows the East Side establishment at 3554 E. Washington Ave. to have strippers.
Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy said Visions never paid for its adult entertainment license, so even though the license was granted, it was never issued. From July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019, Visions was operating without a valid license for its dancers — meaning it wasn’t allowed to have strippers then and it isn’t allowed to now, Zilavy said.
“There is no license to renew,” Zilavy said.
Visions was forced to close for 90 days starting Jan. 1 following a complaint from the city that alleged the strip club maintained a “disorderly or riotous, indecent, or improper house“ amid concerns by city officials and neighborhood residents about the number of fights, weapons violations and injuries at the establishment, including a shooting and stabbing that left five people injured last December. After that, the nightclub was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it remains closed.
Committee members voted unanimously to recommend the City Council deny Visions’ adult entertainment license renewal request by placing the measure on file. That would solidify that strippers are not allowed at the establishment going forward. The council will decide at its Tuesday meeting.
Visions’ attorney Jeff Scott Olson, who was not present during Thursday’s meeting, said in a phone interview afterward that he was “shocked” to hear of the committee’s recommendation. He was not notified of the meeting, otherwise he would have appeared, he said.
“I’m fairly angry about this,” Olson said. “I would be happy to respond forcefully.”
Caught unaware
Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, an ALRC member, said the unpaid fee only recently came to the city’s attention.
“If they have reopened this week, any exotic dancing, any strippers of any sort, any pornographic videos in the establishment is illegal under our ordinance,” Verveer said.
Olson said he was not aware that the license fee was unpaid.
When businesses make mistakes in their renewal applications, Olson said, generally the city gives them the chance to fix it. He said it was unfair for the city to “sit on it and wait” until the unpaid fee could be used to penalize Visions.
“I’m certain Visions would have paid it if they would have known that it hadn’t been paid,” Olson said.
The committee recommended renewal of Visions’ alcohol licenses, with conditions relating to security. If the council approves those renewals, Visions would be able to operate as a bar, just without strippers.
Hotel rejected
Also Thursday, the committee unanimously recommended not renewing the alcohol license for the Howard Johnson Plaza Hotel at 3841 E. Washington Ave. on the Far East Side.
Normally, a non-renewal of an alcohol license requires a formal hearing for the business to state its case. The city attorney’s office is also normally required to bring a complaint against the business.
Verveer said the committee didn’t have to go through that process for Visions or the hotel because of “legal loopholes” identified by the city attorney’s office.
Zilavy said the hotel’s license is void because the company is not registered with the state, so there was no license to renew. Since there is not currently a valid license, committee members could vote to recommend placing the renewal measure on file — as they recommended doing with Visions’ entertainment license — without going through the lengthier process. Placing on file is a way of denying approval.
The hotel also owes more than $200,000 to the city in room tax fees, is delinquent in property taxes and has not honored payment plans, Zilavy said.
Verveer said Howard Johnson is one of the hotels that is partnering with the city and Dane county to provide housing for the homeless during the COVID-19 crisis. He said that partnership shouldn’t be impacted if the council decides not to renew the hotel’s alcohol license.
