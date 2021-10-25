Madison committee rejects police budget cuts to fund mental health first responders

Another amendment would have cut eight police recruits for cost savings of $510,000 to be put toward CARES. It was unanimously rejected.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway included funding in the budget for eight additional police officers to address the city’s absorbing 90% of the town of Madison’s land on Oct. 31, 2022.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said if his department doesn't get those additional eight officers, the city won't be able to meet the public safety needs of the town of Madison.

"We have asked for eight officers, which is the minimum number of officers that we need," he said.

The third amendment, which was also unanimously rejected, would have eliminated a new $121,000 position for a "police reform and innovation director" to find projects and use data to improve the police department. Those funds would have also gone toward the CARES program, but it's unclear whether it would be for personnel or other expenses.

Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis, whose department oversees the CARES team, said it's "a little premature" to put more money into the program since it just started last month. He said he didn't ask the mayor for more funding for the program because he'll know better in a year what the initiative will need in terms of resources.