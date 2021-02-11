Madison committee reiterates support for banning tear gas

The report notes that OC was used prior to or in addition to CS and that some of the canisters or projectiles deployed contained a combination of OC and CS.

The department notes that it did not maintain a use-of-force database “until relatively recently” and has used different records management systems since 1990. MPD spokesperson Tyler Grigg said that database began in 2016, however, use of force has always required documentation in a police report.

Under the resolution asking for the report, alders also asked for de-escalation alternatives to using tear gas.

MPD’s primary use of CS has been to resolve high-risk barricaded subject incidents without injury, and the report argues there are few options other than chemical agents available to address those situations. According to the report, OC is not considered as a crowd control strategy “unless a significant degree of violence, looting or property damage is occurring."

The report concludes that MPD deployed CS “very infrequently over the last 30 years.”

“However, it has been critical to successfully resolving those instances in which it has been used, and has allowed MPD to safely resolve extremely high-risk incidents without injury,’ the report states. “Other options available to resolve these situations are not effective, are not appropriate, or are likely to cause injury.”

