Madison committee recommends scaling back police use of military surplus program

Small business program

Also at the meeting, the committee recommended on a 5-1 vote appropriating $750,000 for a Small Business Equity and Recovery Program. The city’s Economic Development Division originally included this program in its 2021 budget request to the mayor.

The program aims to “provide a path toward equitable prosperity, especially within the Black community, by providing tools and support to diverse entrepreneurs to prepare for our post-COVID economy,” according to the resolution.

It could house initiatives like grants and a BusinessReady program that would support entrepreneurs as they create their businesses.

Funding for the program would come from capital projects that are either complete or had funds left over, including $303,000 from a remodeling project in the City-County Building, $250,000 from the Midtown Police Station and $197,000 from planning for a North Side Public Safety Campus.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.