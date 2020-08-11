Madison committee recommends scaling back police use of military surplus program

Madison’s Finance Committee recommended adding restrictions to the police department’s use of a program that allows local law enforcement agencies to obtain surplus military equipment.
On Tuesday, the committee voted 4-2 in favor of an amended ordinance that prohibits the MPD from obtaining tear gas, bayonets, grenade launchers, grenades, explosives, armor-piercing firearms and ammunition, tracked combat vehicles and weaponized drones from the Defense Logistics Agency under the 1033 Program.
Ald. Max Prestigiacomo, District 8, originally proposed ending the city’s relationship with the program. Ald. Keith Furman, District 19, offered an alternate ordinance that would not “contribute to making our police department a subsidiary of the military” but also “take advantage of the useful items” the MPD has received through the program.
Under the recommended ordinance, the MPD could still obtain some equipment from the 1033 program, including night vision equipment, rifles, flashlights, respirator masks and first aid kits. It would also require MPD to obtain approval of any item valued over $50,000 before acquiring it.
Additionally, the ordinance requires the department to provide a report twice per year to the City Council of all property received from this program.
Acting Chief Vic Wahl said the alternate ordinance strikes an “appropriate balance.” Wahl said the prohibited items are not tools that the MPD has interest in requesting from the program.
“It allows us to still get some of the things that we have a use for like the masks, tourniquets, first aid kits,” Wahl said.
Alds. Mike Verveer, District 4, and Rebecca Kemble, District 18, voted against the alternate ordinance. Verveer unsuccessfully attempted to restrict the MPD from obtaining any firearms or ammunition and lowering the amount that would trigger City Council use approval to $10,000.
Civilian review
The committee also unanimously recommended establishing an independent police monitor, an office for the monitor and a 13-member police civilian oversight board.
These civilian review mechanisms were recommended by the Madison Police Department Policy Procedure and Review Ad Hoc Committee after years of studying the MPD and are meant to increase community accountability over the police.
Over the past five weeks, a work group made up of three alders met 10 times to lay the groundwork for creating the new position, office and board. This group also outlined the use of the $200,000 allocated in the 2020 budget to create a Civilian Oversight Board, which will hire the independent monitor.
Also, the group identified a set of community organizations that will nominate nine members of the board. These organizations include Freedom Inc., JustDane, YWCA, Urban Triage, UNIDOS, Community Response Team, NAACP of Dane County, Sankofa Behavioral & Community Health and OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center.
The mayor and council will each pick two members.
Madison’s City Council will have final approval on implementing the civilian review mechanisms.
Small business program
Also at the meeting, the committee recommended on a 5-1 vote appropriating $750,000 for a Small Business Equity and Recovery Program. The city’s Economic Development Division originally included this program in its 2021 budget request to the mayor.
The program aims to “provide a path toward equitable prosperity, especially within the Black community, by providing tools and support to diverse entrepreneurs to prepare for our post-COVID economy,” according to the resolution.
It could house initiatives like grants and a BusinessReady program that would support entrepreneurs as they create their businesses.
Funding for the program would come from capital projects that are either complete or had funds left over, including $303,000 from a remodeling project in the City-County Building, $250,000 from the Midtown Police Station and $197,000 from planning for a North Side Public Safety Campus.
