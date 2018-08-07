A Madison committee on Monday recommended a retired trial attorney fill the City Council’s soon-to-be vacant 13th District seat until someone is elected to the position in the spring.
The council’s Executive Committee is recommending Allen Arntsen, who has previously served on several city committees, be appointed to the seat after Ald. Sara Eskrich announced last month she is resigning. The 13th District encompasses the area around Monona Bay, parts of the South Park Street corridor, the Greenbush neighborhood and the Monroe Street corridor.
Eskrich, who was first elected in 2015, is the third City Council member to announce their resignation this summer and will vacate her position Tuesday. Ald. Mark Clear, 19th District, will also resign on Tuesday. Keith Furman, a former technology executive, has been recommended to fill Clear’s seat.
Both Eskrich and Clear are vacating their seats after taking new jobs that they said would not allow them enough time to focus on council responsibilities.
Ald. Denise DeMarb resigned earlier this summer because she was moving out of the 16th District, and Michael Tierney, a state legislative aide, was appointed to her spot on the council.
The City Council is scheduled to act on the Arntsen and Furman appointments on Tuesday. Arntsen said Monday he does not intend to run for the position in the April 2 election.
Initially, 12 people applied to represent the 13th District, but four candidates — Parker Conover, Tricia Holub, Isaac Knoflicek and Kyle Richmond — withdrew their names for consideration prior to Monday’s meeting.
The seven other candidates who were considered by the committee Monday were John Croake, Tag Evers, David Hoffert, David Katz, Todd Kiley, Karla Stoebig and Sally Younger.