Madison committee recommends leasing facility for COVID-19 needs

Community Development Director Jim O’Keefe said the short-term need for temporary shelter has lessened as Dane County utilized more hotel rooms for this need.

Since the pandemic began spreading in the community, Madison and Dane County have housed those who are homeless in hotels and providing safer accommodations to those with COVID-19 symptoms. The city has also implemented a new overnight shelter for single men at Warner Park.

In the long-term, the property is seen as an attractive site for redevelopment.

“I think it’s safe to say that, not just the city, but others have eyed that property as a potential site for affordable housing longer term,” O’Keefe said.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.