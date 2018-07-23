A Madison committee tapped a former technology executive to fill the City Council’s soon-to-be vacant 19th District seat.
The council’s Executive Committee on Monday recommended Keith Furman, 38, be appointed to represent the district that encompasses an area north and east of the Beltine to Lake Mendota and is currently represented by Ald. Mark Clear.
Furman moved to Madison in 2013 to work at a small health care technology startup but recently sold his ownership stake. He previously served on the volunteer planning board for Hoboken, New Jersey.
Clear decided to leave the council after 11 years because he took a new job that won’t leave him with enough time for city business.
“Mark Clear’s shoes are big shoes to fill, but I’m excited for the opportunity,” Furman said.
He said he hopes to act as a “conduit” between constituents and the city, focusing on areas of transportation and development. Furman hasn’t decided whether to run to keep the seat in the April 2 election.
The full City Council will vote on his appointment at its Aug. 7 meeting, which is when Clear intends to resign.
Eight residents had initially applied for the appointment, but one, Jason Iverson, withdrew from consideration before Monday’s meeting.
The other applicants were John Beard, John Guequierre, Benjamin Gutsch, Susan Hamblin, Allison Martinson and Noel Radomski.