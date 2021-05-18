Madison committee recommends continued use of camping in Reindahl Park

“I think that’s a sign that we would like to resolve this in a way that works for everybody,” O’Keefe said.

With planned upcoming events at Reindahl, Madison Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp said in a statement May 14 that he’s concerned continued encampments will affect programming and the use of the park shelter, athletic facilities, splash park and community gardens.

Knepp said he hopes the city can find a reasonable solution before events in the park are canceled.

“I have no desire or plan to forcibly remove campers from the park,” Knepp said. “My hope is that similar to situations in the past, we can resolve issues collaboratively working with individuals experiencing homelessness.”

Last March as COVID-19 began spreading throughout the community, the city designated the Starkweather Creek conservation area and Reindahl Park as locations for temporary camping. The Centers for Disease Control recommends keeping encampments intact to prevent the spread of the virus and prevent disconnection from service providers.