Madison committee recommends Bill Tishler to fill vacancy in council's 11th District

The Madison City Council's Executive Committee is recommending that Bill Tishler fill a vacancy in the 11th District on the West Side created by the resignation of Ald. Arvina Martin.

Tishler, a senior instructional media producer for UW-Madison, holds a bachelor's of science in art from UW-Madison and master's of arts in liberal studies from Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.

He was recommended by the Executive Committee on Wednesday from among six candidates. The others are Peter Anderson, Jesse Czech, former Ald. Steve Holtzman, Gary Peterson and John Nicholas Schweitzer.

The full City Council will consider the recommendation, and an earlier Executive Committee recommendation that former Ald. Matt Phair fill a vacancy in the 20th District, at its next meeting on Tuesday.

The appointed council members will begin serving immediately and at least until a new member is elected in April 2023. Tishler said that, if appointed, he currently intends to run for the 11th District seat next spring. Phair said that he doesn't intend to run to retain the 20th District seat, although he didn't rule it out.

Martin, elected in 2017 and reelected in 2019 and 2021, resigned from the council effective May 25 to focus more on her family, personal life and a new job at Emerge Wisconsin, an organization that assists Democratic women seeking public office. Albouras, elected in 2019 and reelected in 2021, and his family will be leaving the city's Meadowood Neighborhood and moving into a new home on the West Side outside the 20th District. His resignation was effective on May 20.

Last month, the council appointed Erik Paulson to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Ald. Lindsay Lemmer in the 3rd District on the Far East Side.

