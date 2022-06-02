Madison committee recommends Bill Tishler to fill vacancy in council's 11th District

The Madison City Council's Executive Committee is recommending that Bill Tishler fill a vacancy in the 11th District on the West Side created by the resignation of Ald. Arvina Martin.
Tishler, a senior instructional media producer for UW-Madison, holds a bachelor's of science in art from UW-Madison and master's of arts in liberal studies from Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.
He was recommended by the Executive Committee on Wednesday from among six candidates. The others are Peter Anderson, Jesse Czech, former Ald. Steve Holtzman, Gary Peterson and John Nicholas Schweitzer.
The full City Council will consider the recommendation, and an earlier Executive Committee recommendation that
former Ald. Matt Phair fill a vacancy in the 20th District, at its next meeting on Tuesday.
The appointed council members will begin serving immediately and at least until a new member is elected in April 2023. Tishler said that, if appointed, he currently intends to run for the 11th District seat next spring. Phair said that he doesn't intend to run to retain the 20th District seat, although he didn't rule it out.
Martin, elected in 2017 and reelected in 2019 and 2021, resigned from the council effective May 25 to focus more on her family, personal life and a new job at Emerge Wisconsin, an organization that assists Democratic women seeking public office. Albouras, elected in 2019 and reelected in 2021, and his family will be leaving the city's Meadowood Neighborhood and moving into a new home on the West Side outside the 20th District. His resignation was effective on May 20.
Last month, the council appointed
Erik Paulson to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Ald. Lindsay Lemmer in the 3rd District on the Far East Side.
Photos: Creating the mural at Ella Apartments on East Washington Avenue
Ella Apartments mural
Work on a mural on the front of Ella Apartments, 2860 E. Washington Ave., entered its third week on Sunday. Artists Bill Rebholz and Eddie Perrote expect to be done with the project on the site of the former Ella's Deli by Memorial Day Weekend. It will become the city's largest mural and was commissioned by New Year Investments, the developer of the 135-unit apartment building.
Ella Apartments mural
With the left third side of the mural completed, work on Sunday was focused on the center section of the creation. The project is expected to be completed by Memorial Day Weekend.
Ella Apartments mural
Near perfect weather greeted artists Bill Rebholz and Eddie Perrote on Sunday as they continued their four-week mural project at Ella Apartments.
Ella Apartments mural
Work continued Sunday on the Ella Apartments on East Washington Avenue.
Ella Apartments mural
Work continued Sunday on the Ella Apartments on East Washington Avenue.
Ella Apartments mural
Work continued Friday on the Ella Apartments on East Washington Avenue.
Ella Apartments mural
Work continued Friday on the Ella Apartments on East Washington Avenue.
Ella Apartments mural
With the brick facade already painted white, Bill Rebholz began adding gray primer on May 2 to the East Washington Avenue side of the Ella Apartments building.
Ella Apartments mural
The first day of work on May 2 on the Ella Apartments mural involved laying a coat of gray primer.
Ella Apartments mural
Shapes began to appear on May 7.
Ella Apartments mural
Shapes continued to be added on May 8.
Ella Apartments mural
Color began to pop in this image of the mural seen on May 10.
Ella Apartments mural
Ella Apartments mural
Bill Rebholz, seen here on May 11, cleans his brushes before moving onto another color.
Ella Apartments mural
Some of the brushes, seen here on May 11, used on the Ella Apartments mural.
Ella Apartments mural
Bill Rebholz cleans his brushes on May 11.
Ella Apartments mural
Bill Rebholz, who is leading the mural project at Ella Apartments, is seen here on Wednesday as he tried to fight off the oppressive heat.
Ella Apartments mural
Eddie Perrote, left, and Bill Rebholz, seen here on May 11, tried to fight off the heat during a break from paint the Ella Apartments mural.
Ella Apartments mural
May 11
Ella Apartments mural
May 11
Ella Apartments mural
May 12
Ella Apartments mural
In this image taken Thursday, a rabbit, upper left, and a person, lower center, begin to emerge on the Ella Apartments mural. The project is designed to reflect the energy and character of the Eken Park neighborhood that is bordered by East Washington Avenue.
Ella Apartments mural
May 13
Ella Apartments mural
May 13
Ella Apartments mural
Muralist Bill Rebholz created two dimensional renderings with grids to help guide him through the painting process. Rebholz also uses the windows as a roadmap when placing his images on the building's brick facade.
Ella Apartments mural
Painters Bill Rebholz and Eddie Perrote paint a mural at Ella Apartments on East Washington Avenue in Madison, Wis., Monday, May 9, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Ella Apartments mural
Bill Rebholz pours yellow paint while working on his mural at Ella Apartments. He expects to use about 50 gallons of paint and 10 different colors.
Ella Apartments mural
Painters Bill Rebholz, right, and Eddie Perrote work on a mural at Ella Apartments on East Washington Avenue in Madison, Wis., Monday, May 9, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Ella Apartments mural
Painters Bill Rebholz, left, and Eddie Perrote, work on a potion of the Ella Apartments mural on May 9, just prior to the onset of a record-setting heatwave that sent temperatures into the 90s for much of last week.
