With a prosperous April and new city leadership, a Madison committee sees hope for the future of the city’s golf courses with a task force the mayor will create — despite the courses running a $863,320 deficit last year.
Severe flooding late last summer caused revenue at the already struggling courses to further plunge, resulting in the record-setting loss, with the courses' liabilities exceeding assets for the first time.
At a meeting Thursday, the Golf Subcommittee floated the possibility of city funds being allocated to help save the courses. Subcommittee members acknowledged that some of the 72 holes in the four-course system will likely need to close, but also hoped the city would be open to some form of subsidy.
“We have a new council, a new mayor — an opportunity,” committee member Warren Onken said. “My hope is that we can find some way to fit golf into the operating budget.”
Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp said a city subsidy would be a challenge given that there are many competing needs.
In 2017, the subcommittee asked city officials to provide taxpayer dollars to support the golf courses, but then-Mayor Paul Soglin was strongly against subsidization because the courses were supposed to be self-sustaining. Soglin did not include money for the courses in his 2018 budget.
Newly elected Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said Tuesday that she plans to appoint a task force to look at options for the golf courses, including reducing the number of holes and closing some or all of the courses. She said all options are on the table.
Subcommittee members said the task force is needed to find a solution with opinions and perspectives from a variety of Madison residents. Onken said he feels city officials have not provided direction in the past on how to deal with the revenue problem.
Decreasing golf course revenue has been an issue festering for years with no clear solution. The four city-owned courses have made a profit just once in the past decade. That was in 2016, when the courses had a profit of $49,125.
Theran Steindl, golf operations supervisor, said revenues so far this year are much better than 2018, and he is optimistic they will increase if weather cooperates. April revenue at the Odana, Glenway and Monona courses are at or near revenue levels of April 2016, he said. For the Yahara Hills course, April revenue has improved from 2018 levels but is more than $30,000 below 2016.
"Obviously 2018 was terrible," Steindl said. "But we’re fighting our way back.”
The Golf Subcommittee, which provides advisory recommendations to the Parks Commission, listed preferences for which golf courses to close first in 2017. Members' number one preference was to keep all holes open through a city subsidy. The next preference was to cut the 36-hole Yahara Hills in half, followed by fully closing Yahara Hills. The last option was shutting down the nine-hole Monona Golf Course.
Knepp said partially closing Yahara is an unrealistic solution because it would not save enough money.
Four community members spoke in support of the golf courses at Thursday's meeting, with two saying they would rather see Yahara close than Monona.
Liz Dannenbaum said the Monona course is a beautiful green space used not only by golfers.
"I’m here to say how important the Monona golf course is to people on the East Side," she said. "It is a treasure."
Tom Stoebig said Yahara is losing revenue because of its size and poor drainage and would be costly to update.
Joe Loehnis, director of First Tee, which provides golf classes to at-risk youths, said thousands of children in the program would be impacted if the courses close.
Subcommittee member Robert Dye said he hopes the task force will see that golf courses provide value to the community.
“Is this recreational activity something that is part of our community or not?" Dye said. "And if it is, doing it (finding a solution) isn’t that hard.”
Knepp said he hopes the task force will be able to come to a decision on what to do with the courses by November.