Madison committee OKs funding for police body cam pilot program

“An important step for training in the Madison Fire Department — and that’s the basis for everything we do — is to have our own tower with our own availability,” Davis said.

In other actions, the committee approved amendments that:

Push back the $16 million Reindahl Imagination Center and library from 2023 and 2024 to 2022 and 2023.

Move $50,000 from room tax funds for improvements to Monona Terrace’s loading dock

Add an Elver Park community center to the Horizon List. This list includes projects that meet a clear community purpose but need more planning to be considered for inclusion in the capital Improvement Plan.

An amendment affecting $70,000 for fire building improvements was referred.

City Council members will have an opportunity to offer amendments on the 2021 Capital Budget and the five-year Capital Improvement Plan before a final vote. Those amendments will be released Nov. 6 ahead of the final vote during the week of Nov. 9.

The capital budget funds large expenditures like physical infrastructure, the operating budget accounts for the city’s daily business like personnel and programming. The mayor will announce her operating budget proposal for next year on Oct. 6.

