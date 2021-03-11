Madison committee endorses restorative justice programs

Madison’s public safety committee formally endorsed restorative justice programs currently in place and encouraged the police department to expand them whenever possible.
Restorative justice is an approach that asks the person responsible for the crime to communicate with those the individual may have harmed. It’s also a “proven tool” to keep youth who commit minor offenses from entering the criminal justice system, according to the resolution adopted unanimously by the Public Safety Review Committee.
“I thought that it was important for everyone to know that this program is taking place,” Ald. Shiva Bidar, District 5, said.
Madison police officers can refer youth under the age of 17 to the restorative justice program instead of going through municipal court. In 2019, MPD referred 641 youth to the program. Of the referrals, 83% were for youth of color, and 505 youth opted into the program.
Youth of color have been disproportionately ticketed by the MPD and entered into the criminal justice system, according to the resolution.
The resolution also encourages the MPD to take “necessary steps to expand this program whenever possible and ensure they remain a part of MPD’s every day work in the future.”
Additionally, it asks that the Community Development Office submit a quarterly report to the City Council on the restorative justice program's work, including the number of individuals referred to the program, demographics of the referrals and their outcome.
Finally, the resolution states that the program cannot be reduced without approval from the City Council.
“This resolution would make restorative justice not the diversion but the first way we respond to children in our community with the love, respect and care that allows for growth, reflection and opportunity,” said Eugenia Highland Granados, restorative justice department director for YWCA Madison.
