Madison committee endorses restorative justice programs

The resolution also encourages the MPD to take “necessary steps to expand this program whenever possible and ensure they remain a part of MPD’s every day work in the future.”

Additionally, it asks that the Community Development Office submit a quarterly report to the City Council on the restorative justice program's work, including the number of individuals referred to the program, demographics of the referrals and their outcome.

Finally, the resolution states that the program cannot be reduced without approval from the City Council.

“This resolution would make restorative justice not the diversion but the first way we respond to children in our community with the love, respect and care that allows for growth, reflection and opportunity,” said Eugenia Highland Granados, restorative justice department director for YWCA Madison.

