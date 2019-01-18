New policies guiding street use events in Madison are continuing to form following a Thursday meeting of the Downtown Coordinating Committee.
Over the course of a year, Madison approves hundreds of events that cause street closures, with many occurring on the geographically challenged isthmus. These events strain city services, including the Police Department and Metro Transit.
A proposed new ordinance and policies would help the Street Use Staff Commission, the entity charged with approving event permits, balance events happening in Madison with city services.
“We’re not there yet, but with a lot more discussion over the coming month, I do think we’ll get to a place where cool, exciting events can still be bid on and recruited to come here,” Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4 said.
Verveer said the last piece to get right is developing criteria that would not prevent future “marquee” events like the “next generation of Ironman and Crossfit Games” from coming to Madison.
The proposed ordinance would create a new downtown zone, which includes the core of the isthmus between Blair Street on the east and Park Street on the west, with rules for street closures. It would also allow the Street Use Staff Commission to take into account the overall number of permitted events and other activities happening in the city when considering an application for a street use event.
In the proposed downtown zone, the city would not close lower capacity streets on weekdays. On weekends, runs, walks and parades would have to start by 8 a.m. on Saturday and by 9 a.m. on Sunday. The city would only consider closing the 200 through 600 blocks of State Street on weekends.
The proposed ordinance also provides the city with a way to cancel an event before it starts if there is an emergency situation, like the widespread flooding that occurred in August.
An earlier draft of the new policies would have eliminated or affected beloved Madison events like Maxwell Street Days and the UW Homecoming Parade. Those events would now be considered “legacy events,” under the revised draft policies, and exempt from the downtown zone rules.
Tiffany Kenney, executive director of the Central Business Improvement District, said she is “cautious” about the draft policy, though she said securing Maxwell Street Days is a critical component.
“We hope the city would focus on bringing great events to the city,” Kenney said. “We want to make sure all of these events support our local businesses downtown.”
Under the revised draft policies, a legacy event would be one that has held a permit in the downtown zone on substantially the same date and location for 10 or more years, counting backwards from 2018.
Committee members also discussed narrowing the UW-Madison student move-in dates and setting standard dates, as much as would be possible with the university’s calendar. No runs, walks or parades that close traffic lanes in the downtown zone could occur during the move-in dates.
A new piece of the policy would create a process for the City Council to approve an “Olympic” caliber or “marquee” event. This part of the policy would provide guidance for major events that could be considered exempt from the downtown zone rules.
Sandi Torkildson, former owner and co-founder of A Room of One’s Own bookstore, said she is concerned about unintentionally restricting future events that the city does not yet know about. For example, she discussed how sidewalk cafes began as a new concept and transformed the use of city streets.
"I don’t think we want to necessarily tie our hands and say we don’t want any of the events that might come down the tube that we don’t have a concept of," Torkildson said.
The Downtown Coordinating Committee will continue discussing street use policies at its next meeting Feb. 21.