Madison commission unanimously denies Edgewood field lights

Edgewood High School did not receive approval from Madison’s Plan Commission after a lengthy meeting that ended early Wednesday morning.
The private west side high school at 2210 Monroe Street has been seeking changes at its athletic complex since 2017. Neighbors surrounding the 56-acre campus located in a residential area have consistently responded in opposition, expressing fears over increased disturbance to the neighborhood.
Michael Elliott, the school’s president, and supporters of the school’s request for a conditional use permit to install four light poles with LED light fixtures at the field often ask that the city treat Edgewood like Madison’s public high schools.
“We need lights to compete with other schools and to survive as an institution,” Elliott said.
Though Plan Commission staff found the school meets standards to install lights, commission members disagreed. Commissioner Bradley Cantrell said the lights will impair the “uses, values and enjoyment” of the properties surrounding the school.
“I think that the establishment of lights on the field will have a substantial impact on the adjoining residents,” Cantrell said.
Ald. Marsha Rummel, District 6, a member of the commission, said Edgewood should continue to work with the neighborhood and possibly propose some type of sound mitigation infrastructure.
“I think people want to have a good relationship, so please keep working at it, everyone,” Rummel said.
The commission was unanimous in a vote to deny Edgewood’s request. The school could appeal the Plan Commission’s decision to the City Council.
A public comment period that lasted approximately two and a half hours contributed to the late meeting and demonstrated the controversy in the neighborhood that has been brewing for years.
Elliott said he asked supporters not to register to speak to be considerate of the commission’s time.
Before the meeting, Ald. Tag Evers, District 13, asked Edgewood to consider delaying movement on adding lights to the field to allow for more time for public comment, saying there’s “wisdom in waiting.” While the Plan Commission has moved to conducting remote meetings during the coronavirus pandemic, Evers said many older members of the neighborhood find it difficult to participate.
“I asked them to go slow with their application to explore opportunities to build trust with the neighborhood,” Evers said.
Elliott said the city had come up with a “good process” and saw no reason to delay Tuesday’s meeting.
Edgewood’s anticipated 46 regular season night games in various sports and an additional possible 18 playoff games is a “bold request” that “disregards the spirit of partnership, community and my suggestion to ‘go slow,’” Evers said.
Evers asked the Plan Commission to deny Edgewood’s request because he said the school does not “meet the standard of not substantially impairing the uses, values and enjoyment of adjacent property owners by their proposal to host multiple night games on their athletic field.”
Lights and a lawsuit
In 2017, the Catholic high school began a months-long controversy over a $1.5 million proposal to upgrade its field with lighting and a sound system, among other improvements. Residents turned out to ardently oppose the school’s proposal due to concerns over disruptions to the neighborhood.
The conflict escalated to the point of Edgewood filing a lawsuit in August 2019, arguing under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act that the city is treating Edgewood differently than its four public high schools.
Madison maintained that Edgewood voluntarily entered into its master plan, which prohibited hosting games on the field. Further, the city said the public high schools are allowed to play games because the schools do not have master plans.
In January, the City Council approved Edgewood’s request to repeal its master plan. This action laid groundwork for the school to hold daytime games. Edgewood dropped its lawsuit in February.
Rummel pointed to the January decision and said the school has not had ample time to demonstrate how sound during the day affects the neighborhood.
“I think that we don't really know what it’s like for them to have a full range of games during the year under what’s allowed,” Rummel said.
Now, Edgewood wants to construct and install four light poles with LED light fixtures on the school’s field, which is called the Goodman Athletic Complex. To do this, the school is required to receive a conditional use permit from the Plan Commission.
The lighting is meant to allow for evening use of the athletic complex, either for practices or games, by the high school. No other improvements to the athletic complex or the school’s campus are proposed with the lighting request.
Without lights, Elliott said many games are on the road, student safety is at risk and the school incurs costs by seeking facilities to rent and transporting students and equipment.
Edgewood plans to shut the lights off automatically at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and at 11 p.m on Friday and Saturday. The school notes that the lights may be kept on beyond those times to “accommodate specially scheduled activities including, but not limited to, playoff games, games requiring overtime periods, weather delays, and health and safety delays.”
Why neighbors are opposed
Edgewood’s campus is surrounded on three sides by single-family residences, with Edgewood Drive and Lake Wingra forming the other edge of the campus.
A number of public members submitted comments to the city in opposition, raising concerns over the current level of noise — whistles, cheers, coaching — and how light may exacerbate the sound. Many of the comments are from residents whose homes are located on the neighboring streets to the west and north sides of the campus.
“Light pollution and noise pollution from the athletic field go hand in hand. Both interfere with the adjacent community’s livability, as well as the surrounding nocturnal ecosystem,” Catherine Jagoe, who is involved with the grassroots No New Stadium group, said in written comments to the Plan Commission. “Installing lights on Edgewood athletic field will permanently change this neighborhood for the worse.”
In a statement, the grassroots group expressed appreciation for the Plan Commission's decision to "hold off on adding stadium lights and expanding further to unlimited night-time use" and to encourage Edgewood and neighbors to work together.
The Dudgeon Monroe Neighborhood Association is also opposed to adding lights to Edgewood’s field because it would lead to further noise disruption through evening hours.
“Allowing Edgewood to have lights will extend that disruption into the evening, and invite even larger crowds to nighttime events,” according to a DMNA statement submitted by President Rachel Fields. “This will increase harm to those closest to the stadium while extending noise to many more households in our neighborhood.”
The neighborhood association also worries that threats of legal actions are overshadowing the city’s commitment to its residents and creating a precedent.
“The City has said repeatedly that it values neighborhood input and prioritizes the livability of neighborhoods, but when an organization with deep pockets can extend its lawsuit indefinitely, that seems to take priority,” the statement said. “We hope that other entities don’t realize that a lawsuit is an easier way of getting what they want than a real discussion and a democratic vote.”
