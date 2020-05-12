Madison commission unanimously denies Edgewood field lights

In a statement, the grassroots group expressed appreciation for the Plan Commission's decision to "hold off on adding stadium lights and expanding further to unlimited night-time use" and to encourage Edgewood and neighbors to work together.

The Dudgeon Monroe Neighborhood Association is also opposed to adding lights to Edgewood’s field because it would lead to further noise disruption through evening hours.

“Allowing Edgewood to have lights will extend that disruption into the evening, and invite even larger crowds to nighttime events,” according to a DMNA statement submitted by President Rachel Fields. “This will increase harm to those closest to the stadium while extending noise to many more households in our neighborhood.”

The neighborhood association also worries that threats of legal actions are overshadowing the city’s commitment to its residents and creating a precedent.

“The City has said repeatedly that it values neighborhood input and prioritizes the livability of neighborhoods, but when an organization with deep pockets can extend its lawsuit indefinitely, that seems to take priority,” the statement said. “We hope that other entities don’t realize that a lawsuit is an easier way of getting what they want than a real discussion and a democratic vote.”

