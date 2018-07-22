The planned removal of a Confederate monument in Madison’s Forest Hill Cemetery does not meet the city’s historic preservation standards and should be rejected, according to a report by city staff.
The Landmarks Commission on Monday will consider whether to grant the city permission to remove a stone monument that lists the names of about 140 soldiers buried in the Confederate Rest section of the Near West Side cemetery at 1 Speedway Road.
The City Council, on a voice vote in April, approved the monument’s removal.
It was installed in 1906 and funded by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which some argued is a “Lost Cause” organization that promotes a romanticized version of the Confederacy and downplays the role of slavery in the Civil War.
Other community members have argued the monument doesn’t promote the Confederacy but simply acts as a grave marker to supplement the eroding headstones.
Since Forest Hill Cemetery is a designated local landmark, though, the Landmarks Commission must give its approval, called a certificate of appropriateness, to allow for major changes at the cemetery.
A report from the city’s preservation planner, Amy Scanlon, finds that removing the monument would not comply with Madison’s historic preservation ordinance and recommends the request be denied.
The report says that while the “overall inherent character of Forest Hill Cemetery would not be destroyed by the removal of the marker,” the monument is “part of the uniqueness of the historical events that lead to the use of this specific place.”
“The change to the space that would occur with the removal of the marker would create a false sense of historical development since the marker was placed before the stone grave markers were installed,” the report said.
Stu Levitan, chairman of the Landmarks Commission, said the staff recommendation not to remove the monument is “clearly and persuasively” built on the standards the commission must follow when making its decisions.
While he originally advocated for the retention of the monument, Levitan said he now wants to see it removed.
“I think my earlier opposition was in error, and the debates at the council level got me to change my thinking,” he said.
To satisfy the historic preservation standards and affirm the council’s decision, Levitan said he intends to move that the monument’s removal be on the condition that the city install an interpretive sign that would explain how the northernmost Confederate cemetery came to be and the current controversy around memorials to the Confederate cause.
“I think that kind of historical, interpretative sign would balance the removal of the physical object itself,” he said.
During the City Council’s April meeting, members voted down 13-5 a motion to add a historical sign at the graveyard.
Both the Landmarks and Parks commissions recommended the monument be retained and a sign added to contextualize the site leading up to the council’s ultimate decision for removal, which was the position supported by the city’s Equal Opportunities Commission.
The national debate on Confederate monuments and statues in public spaces became embroiled in local politics nearly a year ago when Mayor Paul Soglin ordered the removal of a smaller plaque just outside Confederate Rest and called on the City Council to make a decision on the monument.
The Landmarks Commission meets at 5 p.m. Monday in Room 351 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.