Madison commission selects 2 neighborhoods to test 20 mph residential speed limit

Madison’s Tenney-Lapham and Hammersley-Theresa neighborhoods could see quieter residential streets beginning this summer — if drivers obey a lower speed limit being tested out before a potential citywide expansion next year.

The Transportation Commission on Wednesday signed off on lowering the residential speed limit from 25 mph to 20 mph in the two neighborhoods, while the body also heard about the city’s plan to return a program that partially shuttered select streets last year to encourage more bicycle and pedestrian use.

New speed limit signs are expected to be posted on residential streets in Tenney-Lapham on the Near East Side and Hammersley-Theresa on the Southwest Side in June.

The initiative to lower residential speed limits — dubbed 20 is Plenty — is part of a broader traffic and transportation strategy Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway launched last year with the aim of eliminating traffic deaths and severe injuries by 2030.

Commission members were broadly supportive of the intent of the initiative, but some expressed skepticism on how much it’ll get drivers to slow down.