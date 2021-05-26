Madison commission picks station design for planned Bus Rapid Transit

With their green roofs, rain gardens, sleek lines, and materials including cedar and white oak, the three finalists in a competition to design stations for Madison's future Bus Rapid Transit system were as much about public art and architecture as public transit.
Two even came with names — the "Prairie Flyer" and "Arbor Terrace." One promised a "luxurious feel to the station interior."
On Wednesday, the Urban Design Commission agreed with city staff's recommendation, selecting the Arbor Terrace design as the winner and basis for about 30 BRT stations to dot the city's BRT route from the Far West to Far East sides and through the Isthmus. It's expected to go live in 2024.
Justin Stuehrenberg, general manager of Metro Transit, told the commission the goal is to "adhere to the original intent" of the winning concept as much as possible. The design will now be handed over to a consultant for the city, he said, and "tweaks" are likely based on what's ultimately determined feasible to build.
Commission member Lois Braun-Oddo said she agreed city staff made the right choice in recommending Arbor Terrace as the top design. But she said she's concerned the final outcome might not match the concept.
"I'm just a little worried what's going to end up being built is not going to resemble this because of the practicalities and costs," Braun-Oddo said.
Ultimately, the Urban Design Commission unanimously agreed with staff recommendations, choosing Arbor Terrace — designed by Kenneth Casper — as the winner. In second place was a design by Hillary Collins, and the third-place finisher, referred to as Prairie Flyer, was submitted by Celia Carroll and Caressa Givens.
The city had previously declined to identify the design teams until the Urban Design Commission selected a winner. The designer behind the first-place finisher in the competition gets a $10,000 prize, while the second- and third-place finishers get $5,000.
City officials say the three finalists were chosen from 61 submissions due March 31. Ten of those were eliminated because they lacked detail or required paperwork, and the remaining 51 were sent to an outside team of architects, who eliminated 28 more based on "buildability and overall practicality" and a target budget of $300,000 per station, according to city Department of Transportation report.
The public was given its say during a week in April on the final 23 posted to the city's website — Metro Transit said it received about 2,600 comments — and they then went to UW-Madison Transportation Services and city preservation planners for their thoughts.
A city staff team chose the top three finalists based on criteria including aesthetic appeal, the design's ability to conform to different platform sizes, and safety and accessibility, all "while considering input received from stakeholders and the public," according to the city report.
Two of the three finalists, including the winning Arbor Terrace design, had roofs with native plantings that would funnel rain water to associated ground-level rain gardens, and while the report says it "is unlikely that green roofs will be practical, submissions with green roofs were not rejected if the design could be built without the green roof."
The third had a rain garden but no green roof. Other amenities in the 60-foot designs include a roadside marker that would light up when a bus is approaching and digital screens showing bus-arrival times.
BRT is a priority for Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, a longtime user of and advocate for Madison Metro elected in April 2019. The initial $160 million east-west route is envisioned as a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service using 60-foot-long buses on city streets and dedicated lanes. It's seen as a way to shorten travel times and is part of a broader top-to-bottom review of the generally well-used bus system.
The city's $40 vehicle-registration fee, implemented in 2020 and the highest in Wisconsin, was sold by the administration as a way to fund BRT, although in practice it's key to addressing longstanding structural deficits in the city budget.
It is in addition to Dane County's $28 vehicle-registration fee and the state's $85 fee.