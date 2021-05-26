Madison commission picks station design for planned Bus Rapid Transit

With their green roofs, rain gardens, sleek lines, and materials including cedar and white oak, the three finalists in a competition to design stations for Madison's future Bus Rapid Transit system were as much about public art and architecture as public transit.

Two even came with names — the "Prairie Flyer" and "Arbor Terrace." One promised a "luxurious feel to the station interior."

On Wednesday, the Urban Design Commission agreed with city staff's recommendation, selecting the Arbor Terrace design as the winner and basis for about 30 BRT stations to dot the city's BRT route from the Far West to Far East sides and through the Isthmus. It's expected to go live in 2024.

Justin Stuehrenberg, general manager of Metro Transit, told the commission the goal is to "adhere to the original intent" of the winning concept as much as possible. The design will now be handed over to a consultant for the city, he said, and "tweaks" are likely based on what's ultimately determined feasible to build.

Commission member Lois Braun-Oddo said she agreed city staff made the right choice in recommending Arbor Terrace as the top design. But she said she's concerned the final outcome might not match the concept.