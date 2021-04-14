Madison commission cool on closing all of State Street for weekend pedestrian mall proposal

With lingering questions about accessibility, public transit access and potential congestion, a Madison commission Wednesday asked for more information on a proposal to turn State Street into a pedestrian mall most weekends this summer before the body could make a recommendation on the idea.

But members of the Transportation Commission were largely against closing the entire six-block length of State Street for the proposal.

Instead, the commission asked the Central Business Improvement District, or the BID, and city staff to come back with a more detailed proposal, and what the impacts could be, of a temporary pedestrian mall on the three blocks closest to the UW-Madison campus.

In an attempt to aid struggling business owners on State Street, the BID is proposing closing all six blocks of the iconic street to traffic on most Saturdays and Sundays from May through mid-August.

Dubbed "Summer on State," the proposal would allow restaurants and retailers more space in the sidewalk and terrace areas to place dining tables or display merchandise, while pedestrians could use State Street to walk up and down it without worrying about buses or the other limited vehicles allowed to drive on State Street.