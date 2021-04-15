Madison commission asks for three-block 'Summer on State' proposal

Deviating from these blocks will add travel time, extend passenger ride times and increase walk times for passengers. A delay of two to three minutes can be significant for Metro and its passengers.

“Metro relies on a system of timed transfers at transfer points with little margin for error,” Stuehrenberg said. “The additional time on these deviations will increase the chances of buses missing those timed transfers, which could cause some people to wait at transfer points for up to an hour.”

He also said permanently moving buses from the 100-300 blocks “would not be possible without significant delay in our Bus Rapid Transit project.”

Metro is “neutral” on the question of closing the 400 through 600 blocks of State Street because the change would likely result in the same travel time and fewer routes use those blocks.

The discussion comes as the city is considering a Metro Transit network redesign and amid plans to take multiple routes off of State Street. Rhodes-Conway said she can’t support the full removal of buses from State Street each weekend during the summer but is open to compromise.

“I firmly believe that transit belongs at our front doors and that transit in Madison, everywhere, needs to serve everyone,” Rhodes-Conway said.