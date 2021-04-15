Madison commission asks for three-block 'Summer on State' proposal

With questions about a proposal to close six blocks of State Street on summer weekends, Madison’s Transportation Commission pushed off that decision Wednesday and asked for details on how the plan could work on just three blocks.
Proponents argue the “Summer on State” program, proposed by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District, is necessary to breathe life into Madison’s downtown and its struggling businesses.
“This is something that I think is very easy and tangible that City Hall can provide those that are desperate for a lifeline on State Street,” Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4, said, noting that the recovery from COVID-19 has barely started.
Those opposed argue that removing buses from State Street hurt those who rely on public transportation. Commission members also wanted more information on accessibility and potential congestion caused by pedestrians and others using the street.
Several members opposed closing all six blocks outright but requested staff to research the effects of closing only the 400 to 600 blocks of State Street closer to UW-Madison’s campus.
“It makes me very nervous to lose buses on State overall, but I think I could see 400 and 500 and 600 as the experiment,” commission member Denise Jess said.
Under the proposal, State Street would be closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. Saturday to late Sunday night on most weekends. This would create space for restaurants and retailers to expand their business space and allow pedestrians to use the entirety of the street.
A 20-foot-wide lane in the center would also serve as a fire lane.
Tiffany Kenney, executive director of Madison’s Central Business Improvement District, said the goal with the “Summer on State” initiative is to create more economic space for downtown businesses that continue to struggle financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“What we’re hoping for this summer is to think about this as economic support for our small businesses,” Kenney said.
The proposal would require rerouting buses off of State Street. Madison Metro general manager Justin Stuehrenberg said in a memo that the agency is opposed to the closure of the 100 through 300 blocks of State Street — “critical” to Metro’s network — on any regular basis.
Deviating from these blocks will add travel time, extend passenger ride times and increase walk times for passengers. A delay of two to three minutes can be significant for Metro and its passengers.
“Metro relies on a system of timed transfers at transfer points with little margin for error,” Stuehrenberg said. “The additional time on these deviations will increase the chances of buses missing those timed transfers, which could cause some people to wait at transfer points for up to an hour.”
He also said permanently moving buses from the 100-300 blocks “would not be possible without significant delay in our Bus Rapid Transit project.”
Metro is “neutral” on the question of closing the 400 through 600 blocks of State Street because the change would likely result in the same travel time and fewer routes use those blocks.
The discussion comes as the city is considering a Metro Transit network redesign and amid plans to take multiple routes off of State Street. Rhodes-Conway said she can’t support the full removal of buses from State Street each weekend during the summer but is open to compromise.
“I firmly believe that transit belongs at our front doors and that transit in Madison, everywhere, needs to serve everyone,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Typically, city staff approve street occupancy permits. However, in this case, the Traffic Engineer Yang Tao said the staff wanted the commission’s guidance because of a “significant amount of concerns.”
The commission did not set a specific date the review the revised proposal focusing on the three blocks and asked for a “solid plan” and answers to questions raised during the meeting.
