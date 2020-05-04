Madison commission approves demolishing landmark building for Capitol Square project

In a rare move, Madison’s Landmarks Commission on Monday narrowly approved the demolition of a landmark building to allow a $125 million redevelopment on Capitol Square to move forward.
“It’s too important of a project to essentially kill it at this junction,” said commissioner Richard Arnesen, who voted in favor of demolition.
The project still needs other approvals from city committees, the Plan and Urban Design commissions, and the City Council. But the Landmarks Commission vote was a major roadblock before the development process could get rolling.
The Landmarks Commission voted 4-2 to let Urban Land Interests, or ULI, raze the landmark Centre Seven building, 7-11 N. Pinckney St., contingent on the commission approving plans for saving and reusing part of the building’s facade in the project. The commission’s chair, Anna Andrzejewski, cast a vote to break what would have been an impasse, as the measure needed four votes to pass.
City staff had recommended denial of the demolition, but the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation on Sunday made the surprising decision to unanimously support it.
Ald. Mike Verveer, whose 4th District includes the site, said it was a “very rare occasion” for him to disagree with city staff, but that the project provides a “unique, high-priority benefit” to Madison residents. He said Downtown office space to attract new employers and create job opportunities is needed, especially given the economic uncertainty that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused.
Verveer said the employment base will provide customers for restaurants and retailers that have struggled to be successful on the block.
“It is imperative that we can unlock these properties,” Verveer said.
The glassy tower would extend to the back of the block, now a parking lot, with a mix of glass and stone and a dramatic two-story entrance and lobby on North Webster Street.
ULI says it’s increasing the tax base, employment opportunities and parking while preserving the most historic elements of the Centre Seven building.
ULI shareholder Mark Binkowski said the structure is no longer in its original condition and demolition is necessary to create underground parking, critical for the project’s density. ULI asked the Landmarks Commission for a variance to demolish the building to let the project move forward.
The Landmarks Commission may grant a variance allowing an alteration or demolition of a structure if it’s in the public interest, the city staff report says.
But a project must have substantial benefits to the general public that outweigh the strong public interest in preserving historic resources, and development could not happen in its current configuration without razing the landmark.
Heather Bailey, city historic preservation officer, said it is not worth destroying a landmark to build another office building Downtown.
At Monday’s virtual meeting, more than 90 members of the public spoke or registered on the variance request — all of them in support of demolition. Only one resident, who sent a letter, was in opposition.
Historic value debated
The trust consulted with a historic preservation specialist before voting on the recommendation.
Trustees had different rationales for their votes and were unsuccessful in drafting a summary explanation, trust president Kurt Stege said.
“We are appreciative and encouraged by the trust’s support for this exciting project’s potential to restore and preserve the historic character of this block,” Binkowski said.
But Landmarks Commission member David McLean said a landmark shouldn’t be demolished to allow for parking. He said another project that preserves the landmark could be approved in the future, even if it’s less ambitious.
“It is our job to look after these kinds of buildings,” commissioner Katherine Kaliszewski said.
Commissioner Arnesen said the redevelopment will ensure the long-term viability of the American Exchange Building, a much more important historic landmark.
McLean asked Stege why the trust felt it was OK to demolish Centre Seven now when the building hasn’t changed since given landmark status in 2008.
Stege said the Centre Seven building’s facade is “a lovely piece of architecture,” but is “detracted by what is around it.” ULI plans to reconstruct part of the facade and move it to a different part of the block, which Stege said puts it within a better context.
The project saves and reuses the building’s original terracotta clam shell-style windows and ornamental balustrade on the second story.
Although a landmark, Centre Seven isn’t in its original condition. Initially, it was two structures, one designed in the Mediterranean Revival style by noted Madison architects Claude and Starck and opened in 1899; the other built in the Neoclassical Revival style and opened in 1906.
In the 1970s, previous owners combined the adjacent properties, removed historic finishes and installed a large skylight and atrium that spanned the gap between the buildings. The remaining pieces of most historic significance are the clam shell-style windows and ornamental balustrade on the second story at 7 N. Pinckney St.
