Madison commission approves demolishing landmark building for Capitol Square project

“It is our job to look after these kinds of buildings,” commissioner Katherine Kaliszewski said.

Commissioner Arnesen said the redevelopment will ensure the long-term viability of the American Exchange Building, a much more important historic landmark.

McLean asked Stege why the trust felt it was OK to demolish Centre Seven now when the building hasn’t changed since given landmark status in 2008.

Stege said the Centre Seven building’s facade is “a lovely piece of architecture,” but is “detracted by what is around it.” ULI plans to reconstruct part of the facade and move it to a different part of the block, which Stege said puts it within a better context.

The project saves and reuses the building’s original terracotta clam shell-style windows and ornamental balustrade on the second story.

Although a landmark, Centre Seven isn’t in its original condition. Initially, it was two structures, one designed in the Mediterranean Revival style by noted Madison architects Claude and Starck and opened in 1899; the other built in the Neoclassical Revival style and opened in 1906.

In the 1970s, previous owners combined the adjacent properties, removed historic finishes and installed a large skylight and atrium that spanned the gap between the buildings. The remaining pieces of most historic significance are the clam shell-style windows and ornamental balustrade on the second story at 7 N. Pinckney St.

Dean Mosiman | Wisconsin State Journal
Dean Mosiman covers Madison city government for the Wisconsin State Journal.