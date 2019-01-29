In response to the extremely cold weather in the forecast for Wednesday, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin announced Tuesday that city government offices will be closed.
All non-essential city services will be shut down and closed to the public over the next two days. During this time, Madison Public Libraries will be closed. Full city services are expected to be operating Friday, Soglin said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
Earlier Tuesday, Dane County announced it would close non-essential operations on Wednesday and Thursday.
A surge of historically cold air will descend over southern Wisconsin Tuesday night and stay in the area into Thursday. The expected wind chills of 45 to 55 degrees below zero have caused the Madison School District and UW-Madison to cancel classes. Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency.
A wind chill advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday through noon on Thursday. The cold temperatures gripping Madison are partly due to a portion of the polar vortex, an area of low pressure situated in polar regions, moving into the area.
“We’ll get through it,” Soglin said. “We’ve done it before.”
Following the weekend's snowfall, Madison’s street crews have been out clearing the roads. With temperatures dropping below zero, crews are putting down sand because salt does not melt snow or ice in such frigid conditions.
“Because we are not down to bare pavement, people have got to drive safely,” Soglin said.
Soglin also asked residents to watch for storm sewer drains clogged with ice and snow.
“We’ve got the massive snow, which is followed by these sub-zero temperatures, which is going to follow with rapid thawing and then rain,” Soglin said. “That can lead to flooding in any area of the city.”
Saturday’s forecast calls for a high of 39 degrees, nearly 60 degrees warmer than some of Wednesday's forecast lows.
Trash and recycling services are on schedule for Wednesday and Thursday, but that could change depending on how the city’s equipment handles the low temperatures. The trucks use a complicated hydraulic system, which could be affected by the cold.
Metro Transit plans to operate over the next two days, but Soglin and General Manager Chuck Kamp urged riders to check Metro’s website and social media sites or to call Metro for updates on routes.
Campus bus routes are scaled back to recess levels, there will not be overload buses and warming buses will be available at transfer points. Rides will also be free of charge.
“For tomorrow and Thursday with the dangerously cold weather, we don't want people taking off their gloves,” Kamp said.
The drop in temperature poses a greater risk of water mains breaking.
As the temperature drops, the frost line moves deeper into the soil relatively quickly, according to Madison Water Utility Public Information Officer Amy Barrilleaux. That causes the soil to shift and put pressure on water mains, causing breaks.
“We’ve had five breaks so far today and expect more as temperatures continue to drop.
The Water Utility has all five of its main break crews working, Barrilleaux said. Crews are on call 24 hours a day to deal with breaks as temperatures continue to drop.
Water main breaks also increase when the weather warms up because of the shifting soil.
City committees and meetings scheduled for Tuesday night, including City Council, and over the next two days are canceled.
Soglin also shared numerous safety tips to keeping individuals and homes safe in extreme cold temperatures. Homes are recommended to be heated to 65 degrees, residents should monitor pipes that could freeze and furnace filters should be clean to prevent from failing.