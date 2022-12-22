Madison closes libraries through Monday

Citing this week's extreme weather, the city of Madison closed all public libraries early Thursday, at 2 p.m., and said they will not reopen until Tuesday.

The libraries had already been scheduled to close for the Christmas holiday on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

All library and community events scheduled for the libraries were canceled.

Madison's libraries are regular havens for Madison's homeless population — even more so during the kinds of bitterly cold weather Madison is expected to get through Monday. The forecast calls for highs ranging from 0 to 14 degrees.

Library marketing manager Tana Elias said this was taken into account in the decision by the library board and the mayor's office to close the libraries.

"The library is part of a network of support services, including the Beacon (homeless day shelter), the YWCA, Salvation Army and the Porchlight Men's Emergency Shelter on Zeier Rd.," Elias said in an email. "The Beacon is open until 5 p.m. and we received notice that the evening shelters would not be turning people away, so we knew there were other options."

She said other factors in the decision to close the libraries were that city offices had already closed for Thursday and Friday and library system staffing was "very thin."

In a statement, Brenda Konkel, president of the board of directors of the Homeless Services Consortium of Dane County, called it "heartbreaking" to see such extreme weather over a holiday weekend "when so many agencies are understaffed and closed for the holidays or for the bad weather."

"Luckily, everyone except about 10 people can go to the shelters in this bad weather and we hope they do," she said. "The shelters are doing everything they can to accommodate the needs of folks and the city and county helped coordinate a response to this weather. However, this highlights the need to have a shared outreach line that can be staffed during times like these by multiple agencies to ensure that anyone experiencing unsheltered homelessness has someone to reach out to and that line will be answered."

Elias said the libraries were slated to be closed Monday because Christmas falls on a Sunday, making the next day a holiday for city employees.

Library customers can still use the online LINKcat system to place holds, check library card records and renew items. The library's databases and downloadable audiobooks and eBooks are also accessible 24/7 with a library card.

