Madison closes all ice rinks due to warm temperatures

The city of Madison closed all its outdoor ice rinks and lagoons Wednesday because of warm temperatures and pooling water.
The closure is expected to be temporary. The city hopes to reopen the rinks later this week.
“Please remain off the ice, and this will help reduce the time closed,” a city statement said.
The Madison area saw temperatures in the low 40s Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to be slightly colder the rest of this week, with a high just above freezing forecast for Thursday and a high in the mid-20s on Friday.
The hockey rink and a portion of the lagoon at Tenney Park had just opened on Friday as ice around Madison continued to thicken. The ice rinks at Heritage Heights Park, Goodman Park, Rennebohm Park and Westmorland Park also opened that day.
Two days prior, the lagoon and rinks at Vilas Park, as well as the rinks at Olbrich Park and Elver Park opened up for the season.
Lake Mendota officially froze over on Friday, according to the Wisconsin State Climatology Office.
Emily Hamer is a county government and criminal justice reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She also covers some general assignment and crime stories. She joined the paper in April 2019. Send tips to ehamer@madison.com
A setting sun silhouettes skaters visiting the Vilas Park pond on Tuesday as mostly clear skies and slightly warmer temperatures settle into the region. Ice skating at the park closed Wednesday due to warm temperatures.