Madison clerk's office offers secure ballot drop-off option in city parks

Staff from the Madison City Clerk’s Office will accept absentee ballots at parks throughout the city over the next two Saturdays, offering voters a secure alternative to mailing in their ballots amid concerns that they could get lost or delayed in the mail.

Democracy in the Park — which will take place in every community park, neighborhood park and mini park across Madison this Saturday and next — will provide voters with access to registration, answers to questions about the voting process and a secure method for voters to deliver their completed absentee ballot. Poll workers can act as a witness for absentee voters if needed, and those who plan to register to vote at the event should bring proof of address.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 3. It will be moved to the following Sunday if there is inclement weather on either date.

The idea came to Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl as she walked her dog across the street from her neighborhood park, after voters had called the clerk’s office and asked to drop off their ballots at a secure location close to their homes, instead of sending them through the mail.