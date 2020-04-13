Madison clerk set to tally election results starting at 4 p.m. Monday in ‘uncharted’ process

Six days after voters lined up in-person, sometimes for hours, at polling places across Wisconsin to cast ballots, local clerks are preparing to begin releasing those spring election results at 4 p.m. Monday.
Although the tallies will be rolling in throughout the afternoon and evening, it’s still unclear how quickly the outcome of contests both local and statewide will be known.
While some smaller communities, like the town of Westport, have about 100 ballots to review, larger municipalities like the city of Madison have far more. Madison does not plan to start counting absentee ballots received after Election Day and certifying local races until 4 p.m.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said Madison’s process will likely take “a while.”
“It’s uncharted,” McDonell said. “This is not normal.”
Typically, unofficial results are made available after 8 p.m. on Election Day. But for the presidential primary and spring general, a federal judge ruling in one of a series of election-related lawsuits prohibited reporting them until Monday afternoon.
The nearly week-long delay in publicly determining the winners and losers from the April 7th races follows an Election Day in Wisconsin that was far from business as usual.
The day before the election, Gov. Tony Evers halted Tuesday’s in-person voting. Then, the conservative-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court quickly overturned Evers’ move after an appeal from legislative Republicans.
Due to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling later Monday, those who wanted to vote via absentee ballot in the spring general and presidential primary had to have their ballots postmarked by April 7 and received by April 13 at 4 p.m., or hand-delivered as allowed under state law by Tuesday at 8 p.m., in order for them to count.
But that order has added more challenges for local clerks across the state, as officials remain unsure how to count absentee ballots without postmarks or postmarks that don’t show the date the U.S. Postal Service was in possession of the mail.
That makes it difficult to know whether a ballot was received and processed by last week Tuesday as required by the U.S. Supreme Court’s eleventh-hour ruling ahead of Election Day. It required ballots to be postmarked by April 7 and received at the local clerk’s office by Monday at 4 p.m.
While the Wisconsin Elections Commission sought to provide clarity on counting those ballots, members deadlocked over how to handle ballots that arrived without a postmark after Election Day. Typically in the state, ballots have to be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
Locally, voters are waiting for results in two contested Madison School Board races and five contested Dane County Board contests. Also on the ballot was the Democratic presidential primary — though U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has since dropped out, leaving former Vice President Joe Biden as the presumptive nominee — and a state Supreme Court race
At the city’s Board of Canvassers meeting, set to take place at 4 p.m. at 2713 E. Washington Ave., members will tally the results of any provisional ballots cast in the city and process absentee ballots postmarked no later than April 7 and delivered to the Clerk’s Office by 4 p.m. Monday. The board will also certify the results of local races, including for the Madison School Board.
On April 9, the city clerk’s office reported it had received 8,158 absentee ballots in the mail in the two days after the election.
McDonell said the county has additional tabulators, if needed.
“If a machine jams today, if needed we can replace and keep moving seamlessly,” McDonell said.
As of Monday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported of the nearly 1.3 million absentee ballots requested by voters and mailed out by clerks, almost 1.1 million had been returned. In Dane County, 178,984 voters asked for ballots, 178,612 were sent out by clerks and 153,416 were returned, per WEC data.
More than 87,000 of those requested and sent out by local officials were in the city of Madison alone, statewide municipal data shows, while 74,219 ballots have been returned.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.