Madison clerk set to tally election results starting at 4 p.m. Monday in ‘uncharted’ process

But that order has added more challenges for local clerks across the state, as officials remain unsure how to count absentee ballots without postmarks or postmarks that don’t show the date the U.S. Postal Service was in possession of the mail.

That makes it difficult to know whether a ballot was received and processed by last week Tuesday as required by the U.S. Supreme Court’s eleventh-hour ruling ahead of Election Day. It required ballots to be postmarked by April 7 and received at the local clerk’s office by Monday at 4 p.m.

While the Wisconsin Elections Commission sought to provide clarity on counting those ballots, members deadlocked over how to handle ballots that arrived without a postmark after Election Day. Typically in the state, ballots have to be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.