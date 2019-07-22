As an interim provider wraps up work at an apartment complex for homeless families on Madison's west side, officials will consider partnering with Sankofa Behavioral and Community Health to provide on-site services.
Following the YWCA’s departure from Tree Lane Apartments, which is owned and operated by Heartland Housing, the Road Home transitioned into the temporary role of sole service provider. However, the Road Home is expected to leave at the end of August.
On Monday, the city's Finance Committee will discuss working with Sankofa Behavioral and Community Health, a certified outpatient behavioral health clinic, as the facility's new service provider.
“It’s just really important that everybody is working as a team,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “I’m really hopeful that we can, again, see continued success and eventually really get to a place where that particular site is stabilized.”
The resolution would approve the staff recommendation to select Sankofa and authorize the Community Development Division to allocate up to $160,000 in 2019 for on-site support services and up to $286,000 in 2020, contingent upon funding available in the 2020 budget, to continue those services.
Tree Lane Family Apartments, 7933 Tree Lane, opened in June 2018 and has 45 units designated for formerly homeless families. It’s the city’s second permanent supportive development, which incorporate on-site services and case management, and the first dedicated for families.
After opening, police responded to an increase in calls for service to the property. At the beginning of the year and following efforts to stabilize the complex, the city reported a decrease in police activity.
In February, the City Council authorized up to $275,250 in 2019 to help pay for on-site supportive services at Tree Lane Apartments and to expand area youth programming capacity in order to accommodate youth living at the property. The resolution also authorized the city to seek out a long-term provider through a request for proposal process.
The city received proposals from the Salvation Army of Dane County and Sankofa. A review team comprised of Community Development Division staff, a Madison Police Department mental health officer, Ald. Donna Moreland, District 7; and representatives from the United Way and Heartland Housing evaluated the proposals
Community Development Division Director Jim O’Keefe said the review team was impressed with the diversity of Sankofa and the organization's ability to access medical assistance resources through Dane County.
“We’re looking to be able to draw on any and all other resources that might be there,” O’Keefe said.
The Finance Committee meets Monday at 4:30 p.m. in room 215 at the Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.