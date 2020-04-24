Madison city employees must now wear cloth face masks while on duty

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Madison city employees are now being required to wear cloth face coverings while on duty during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced on Friday.

In response to the new coronavirus outbreak, the federal Center for Disease Control and Public Health Madison and Dane County are recommending that all individuals wear a face covering when going out away from their home, Rhodes Conway said. Although surgical masks are in short supply during the pandemic, washable face coverings can provide much the same benefits of surgical masks and can reduce the likelihood of transmission, she said.

“City workers serve the public every day," the mayor said. "Using face coverings is just another small way we are all working to flatten the curve and protect the most vulnerable in our community against COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, the city continues to adjust its response to the health crisis.

Golf courses open