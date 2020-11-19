Madison City Council's voluntary ‘time away’ program at odds with 2021 budget

Absent the need for a furlough program, the city’s labor groups would prefer a voluntary option.

“A voluntary program would be our first ask, if we were asked,” said Lara Mainella, representing the city attorney’s association. “We believe a program like what the county did can go a long way toward chipping away at the $1.2 million budget figure that has been placed upon us in our wages.”

It is now up to Rhodes-Conway to decide whether to approve the resolution or veto it. The clerk has 72 hours to submit the council’s proceedings, and the mayor will need to make a decision within five days of that.

The council could override a veto with 14 votes.

“If the council overrides the veto, the mayor would need to decide whether to abide by the provisions to implement a voluntary program and delay any mandatory furloughs,” Haas said in an email.

The mayor could not be immediately reached for comment.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.