Madison City Council's voluntary ‘time away’ program at odds with 2021 budget

At odds with mandatory furloughs included in the 2021 budget, Madison’s City Council adopted a voluntary program that would allow city employees to sign up for furloughs next year.
As adopted by the City Council and signed by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, the 2021 budget includes mandatory furloughs for general municipal employees that would be implemented in a way that affects the lowest paid workers the least. It is expected to affect about 1,700 city employees, who will take between two and four unpaid days over the year, and save an estimated $1.2 million.
Furloughs, whether mandatory or voluntary, raised questions about who in Madison’s local government has the authority to make the decision. In a series of questions to City Attorney Michael Haas, Ald. Grant Foster, District 15, asked for distinction between powers of the City Council and mayor.
Specific to the topic of furloughs, Haas said there are no statutes or court decisions that specifically address the authority to create and impose furloughs. He acknowledged his conclusion is a “judgment call.”
“There are core powers of the executive and the legislative and there are some overlapping and shared powers,” Haas said. “My conclusion, my judgement was in this instance, this specific example, it is the mayor who has the authority to design and implement a furlough program.”
He elaborated in a memo that the council cannot restrict this authority or prohibit the mayor from using it, even temporarily.
The approved resolution, which was adopted 13-2 with two alders abstaining, calls for a voluntary time away program and to delay implementation of any mandatory furloughs until after March 31, 2021, pending a review of the salary savings generated by the voluntary program.
According to the fiscal note on the resolution, a voluntary program in Madison could save the city approximately $282,000 — less than the needed $1.2 million. This is an estimation based off of similar trends that Dane County’s program has seen in 2020.
Under the resolution, the period to request voluntary time away would span a minimum of 15 calendar days and be completed prior to Dec. 15. It also directs staff to submit a report on the projected fiscal impact of the salary savings associated with a voluntary time away program to the City Council no later than Jan. 19, 2021.
Absent the need for a furlough program, the city’s labor groups would prefer a voluntary option.
“A voluntary program would be our first ask, if we were asked,” said Lara Mainella, representing the city attorney’s association. “We believe a program like what the county did can go a long way toward chipping away at the $1.2 million budget figure that has been placed upon us in our wages.”
It is now up to Rhodes-Conway to decide whether to approve the resolution or veto it. The clerk has 72 hours to submit the council’s proceedings, and the mayor will need to make a decision within five days of that.
The council could override a veto with 14 votes.
“If the council overrides the veto, the mayor would need to decide whether to abide by the provisions to implement a voluntary program and delay any mandatory furloughs,” Haas said in an email.
The mayor could not be immediately reached for comment.
