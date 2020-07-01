Madison City Council workgroup continues developing civilian review mechanism

The group stressed the importance of not re-creating the work of the ad hoc committee, which spent years crafting the recommendations.

“We have committed to basically translating the language in the recommendation into ordinance language,” Kemble said. “It seems straightforward, but I know legally it’s not because it’s never been done in Wisconsin and Wisconsin has our own set of state statutes that we have to adhere to.”

Assistant City Attorneys John Strange and Marci Paulsen said they could have a draft of ordinance language by July 6. The work group is also scheduled to meet virtually Friday at noon.

The workgroup also discussed reaching out to individuals and groups who were involved with the ad hoc committee in addition to groups involved with recent demonstrations, including Freedom Inc., Urban Triage and Impact Demand.

