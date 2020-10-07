Madison City Council votes to study tear gas alternatives instead of ban

The substance has been banned by the UN Geneva Protocol of 1925 in addition to the Chemical Weapons Convention of 1993.

Specifically, the resolution asks the study to address the history of the MPD’s tear gas use from 1990 up to and including Aug. 1, including analysis of use by year, incident type and justifications and efficacies of its use compared to other alternatives. Also, it asks for the report to include any suggested recommendations from an outside consultant’s analysis of the MPD’s response to protests that occurred May 30 through June 1.

The resolution requests the study by Jan. 6, 2021.

As one of the original sponsors, Bidar said she wanted the city to “go a step further.” However, she voted in favor because a study is important.

Prestigiacomo, Heck and Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, voted against the final measure.

A proposal from Prestigiacomo that would have banned officers from using tear gas in addition to prohibiting mace, pepper mace, pepper gas or projectile devices failed on a 16-3 vote.