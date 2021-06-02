Madison City Council votes 11-9 to adopt zoning changes to add housing

Rhodes-Conway said in a statement after the meeting that the council’s decision was a “positive step to support the development of more housing and more types of housing in Madison.

“This ordinance alone will not solve our housing crisis, but it is one piece of a larger strategy that we are acting on,” Rhodes-Conway said in the statement.

What’s changing

The zoning code changes are meant to make it easier to build more multi-family housing in Madison. Also, the city hopes to support new and smaller-scale developers by making it easier, more predictable and less expensive to create more housing.

There are three components of changes. One of them creates more uses that are allowed “by right,” meaning that they don't require conditional use approval from the Plan Commission and can move forward with city staff permission.