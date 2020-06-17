Madison City Council unanimously rejects funding for projectile launchers

Ald. Marsha Rummel, District 6, noted that as the City Council continues to implement the ad hoc committee’s recommendations, that some may need more scrutiny.

Though the ins and outs of local government can be difficult to navigate, some alders and community members make it easier to learn about what's happening via Twitter threads and Facebook posts. As more alders signed on as sponsors to his amendment earlier Tuesday, Prestigiacomo updated his Twitter thread.

Ahead of the meeting, UW-Madison professor Sami Schalk urged residents in a Twitter thread to oppose the purchase of less lethal weapons and support civilian review mechanisms. Nonprofit organization Freedom Inc. alerted people where to register for the remote meeting.

On Facebook, the Community Response Team, which formed following the officer-involved shooting of Paul Heenan in 2012 to address policing and public safety issues, included opposition to the less lethal weapons in a call to action.

City Council meetings are being held remotely during the coronavirus pandemic and can be streamed online via City Channel.

