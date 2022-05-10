Madison City Council to weigh Yahara Hills Golf Course land buy for future landfill

Neighbors of a proposed landfill and composting site on the eastern side of the Yahara Hills Golf Course urged the Madison City Council to postpone a vote on the buying land for the project pending further community input.

Council members had yet to take up deliberation of the plan as of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Madison and Dane County hope to purchase the two parcels of land from the golf course, 230 acres, for about $5.5 million with the intent of transforming it into "sustainability campus." Dane County has yet to approve the purchase of the land.

Jen Munz, who lives in a neighborhood southwest of the proposed site, told council members that the county's current landfill already lacks adequate odor mitigation, something county officials hope to remedy at the pending site, she said.

"What if it doesn't work?" Munz said.

"As a community, we all will just be stuck with the smell of rotten eggs and decomposing garbage swirling around our neighborhoods during our five months to get outside and enjoy the fresh air," Munz said.

City and county officials started eyeing the land buy in light of diminishing space at the county's current landfill across from the city-owned golf course along Highway 12/18. That landfill is expected to run out of space by 2030.

Should the sale be approved, the course will have its 36 holes of golf available through the 2024 season, with fewer holes open for play over the subsequent years.

Other community members cited concerns over the landfill's impact on the nearby site of an elementary school proposed by the McFarland School District near Highway AB, which runs to the east of the golf course.

"This landfill expansion came as a shock," said resident Irina Shpigelman.

"We have three kids that are school age, so our kids will be going to school next to the landfill," she said.

Racial quotas

Council members were also set to vote Tuesday night on eliminating racial quotas for membership on the city's Police Oversight Board, a policy that prompted a lawsuit from a conservative law firm.

The 11-member board, which is tasked with serving as a check on the Madison Police Department, had required someone from each of five demographics — the Black, Asian, Latino, Native American and LGBTQ communities — to hold a post on the board.

The ordinance mandating that policy saw a lawsuit from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which argued that quota amounted to racial discrimination.

The new language of the ordinance replaces language saying the board "shall" have representation from the groups with a commitment to “strive to include members from a diverse background."

WILL has characterized the ordinance as "unconstitutional, offensive and repugnant to basic American values."

Will filed the lawsuit on behalf of local conservative blogger David Blaska, who applied for a position on the board and was rejected. Collin Roth, a spokesperson for WILL, declined to say when or if Blaska could receive damages from the suit.

Created in September 2020, the oversight board has seen starts and fits in its quest to hire an independent police monitor, one of its main reasons for existing.

Its first attempt to name a monitor fizzled in January, when documents surfaced showing the board’s lone finalist, city Department of Civil Rights Equal Opportunities Division Manager Byron Bishop, had discriminated against a woman he’d been having an affair with and violated state licensing requirements at his former company.

After that, the board sought requests for proposals from recruiting firms to help find a monitor for them. No recruiting firms responded.

