The Madison City Council will hold a special session this upcoming Tuesday to vote on the $40 vehicle registration fee on Madison drivers that was proposed to close a major hole in the 2020 operating budget.
The Finance Committee recommended approval of the fee, also called a wheel tax, at its meeting this past Monday.
Committee members were lukewarm about the fee, with a few members saying they couldn't support it but acknowledging that this year's budget necessitates the full $40 tax — which would be the highest in the state of Wisconsin and bring the total registration fee for Madison residents up to $153 for most cars.
"I am very much not a fan of the vehicle registration tax," Ald. Keith Furman, 19th District, said at Monday's meeting.
City Council members consider the tax regressive, meaning it hits low-income residents harder than those who are better off. In September 2018, the City Council rejected a $17 wheel tax proposed by former Mayor Paul Soglin.
Furman ultimately supported the fee, explaining he doesn't think there is a way around it for this year's budget.
“If we removed the wheel tax completely from the budget there would be a huge gaping hole in the budget that would be very painful to close,” said Ald. Mike Verveer.
Projected to bring in $7.9 million in revenue annually, the fee would free up around $3.6 million of property tax revenue to maintain funding for police, fire, library and other basic city services.
The rest of the revenue from the tax would be used to:
- Increasing bus service on the city's South and Southwest Side, including adding more night and weekend trips.
- Prevent eliminating around 32 positions at Madison Metro, the city's bus service.
- Provide 750 free summer youth bus passes.
- Increase the number of free bus passes for low-income residents from 450 to 600.
- Start preparations for Bus Rapid Transit, a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service that Rhodes-Conway hopes to have in place by 2024 to reduce vehicle traffic.
City transportation director Tom Lynch has said that these changes will help make Madison's bus system more equitable because right now African American and low income residents face disproportionately high travel times compared to white and well-off residents.
Ald. Shiva Bidar, 5th District, has also proposed providing 2,500 $40 gift cards to recipients of federal Women, Infant and Children assistance to offset the $40 wheel tax. That measure was recommended by the Finance Committee in the operating budget.
The council is holding a special session because they would need to approve the fee by the end of October to prevent loosing out on $550,000 in projected revenue from the month of February.
Madison has to notify the Wisconsin Department of Transportation at least 90 days before the month that the wheel tax would take effect, so if the council waits until its regular Nov. 5 meeting, the earliest the fee could take effect would be March 1.