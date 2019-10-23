Madison’s City Council will meet in a special session Tuesday, Oct. 29, to vote on creating a $40 vehicle registration fee.
In her executive operating budget, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway included a proposal to create the fee, which is expected to create $7.9 million in revenue. To take effect, the city needs to vote on an ordinance to create the fee.
The meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. in room 201 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
The state requires the city to provide notice of the fee three months prior to when it would be enacted. On Monday, the Finance Committee amended the start date of the fee to take effect Feb. 1.
If the City Council waits to vote until its Nov. 5 meeting, the fee would not be implemented until March 1. This would result in a loss of an additional $550,000.
The mayor’s proposed 2020 operating budget assumes revenue from the vehicle registration fee starting in January. Finance Director Dave Schmiedicke said the city would be able to “manage a month or two” by scaling back new elements and delaying funding for studies.