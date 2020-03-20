Madison City Council to reconsider sending police to Democratic National Convention

The Madison City Council will reconsider a recent decision to send up to 100 police officers to Milwaukee for 10 days in July to help provide law enforcement during the Democratic National Convention.

The council, on a voice vote Tuesday, authorized sending officers to Milwaukee for 10 days surrounding the convention at Fiserv Forum, scheduled to be held July 13-16. The resolution authorizes the mayor, police chief and city clerk to sign an intergovernmental agreement with Milwaukee to provide the law enforcement, with Milwaukee reimbursing costs at an estimated $1 million.

But Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District, has asked that the council reconsider the resolution, and the request will be placed on the agenda for the council's next meeting on March 31, Council President Shiva Bidar said.

"I do not oppose sending some commissioned officers to Milwaukee for mutual aid," Skidmore said. "I am deeply concerned that the city of Madison is considering allocating 100 commissioned police officers, more than 20% of our authorized strength, during the busiest season for police calls for service."