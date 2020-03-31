Madison City Council to meet Tuesday via virtual meeting app Zoom

The city’s IT department has been using simulations to try and nail down exactly what needs to happen in an online city meeting. For example, last week they simulated a council vote on what Madison’s official cookie should be (Chocolate Chip lost, somehow) and, on Monday, they ran a mock City Council meeting.

“I think it’s incredibly important to figure out how things go, what things we need to tweak,” he said. “For example, how are we doing votes? What are we going to do for roll call? If you’ve been to a council meeting you know there’s a clerk that stands outside and shows you how to fill out a form and when the form is submitted to the clerk that’s working the meeting, when that item comes up they pull up all those registration forms. So staff needed to figure out a way to do that virtually. And so they’ve developed an online forum where people will be able to register their support or opposition to an item and then say that they’re available and wish to speak or don’t wish to speak.”