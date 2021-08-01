Madison City Council to consider zoning change, but Wonder Bar still protected

Lance McGrath said last week he does not intend to appeal the Plan Commission’s decision at this time.

A group of citizens is seeking further protection for the Wonder Bar and has submitted a request to make it a city landmark.

The city’s Landmarks Commission has said the Wonder Bar has historic value as a rare remaining example of a Prohibition-era roadhouse. It’s associated with a network of roadhouses that were operated at the edges of cities for the purpose of distributing illegal alcohol.

Even without landmark status, commission members weren't OK with the Wonder Bar being demolished, and suggested McGrath either find a new location for the bar or redesign the project so the building can stay put or be moved to a new spot on its current property. Some commissioners were also opposed to the scale of the project, but others thought the increased housing density was needed.

McGrath said his company is continuing to look for sites to relocate the Wonder Bar and that "a very good option came forward" last week. McGrath property is also determining the feasibility of relocating the bar on site.