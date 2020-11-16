Madison City Council to consider step toward letting voters decide whether to cut its size in half

In the next few weeks, the Madison City Council will decide whether to ask voters if the council should shrink in size from 20 to 10 members, among other structural changes that were recommended by a special task force.

A few council members plan to introduce a resolution Tuesday that would put an advisory referendum with questions about the potential changes on the ballot this April. The resolution won’t go to the council for a vote until Dec. 1.

The referendum would ask voters whether council members should be full time instead of part time, have their terms increased from two to four years and have term limits of 12 consecutive years. It would also ask whether the overall size of the council should be reduced, increased or maintained.

While the results of an advisory referendum would simply provide the city with public input, a binding referendum would let voters make the final decision on the council’s size.

Ald. Keith Furman, 19th District, a member of the special task force, said he’s heard some concern that next year’s referendum would be nonbinding. But he said this would give the city the opportunity to get more feedback from residents before pursing a binding referendum in 2022, depending on how residents react to the questions.