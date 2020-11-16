Madison City Council to consider step toward letting voters decide whether to cut its size in half

In the next few weeks, the Madison City Council will decide whether to ask voters if the council should shrink in size from 20 to 10 members, among other structural changes that were recommended by a special task force.
A few council members plan to introduce a resolution Tuesday that would put an advisory referendum with questions about the potential changes on the ballot this April. The resolution won’t go to the council for a vote until Dec. 1.
The referendum would ask voters whether council members should be full time instead of part time, have their terms increased from two to four years and have term limits of 12 consecutive years. It would also ask whether the overall size of the council should be reduced, increased or maintained.
While the results of an advisory referendum would simply provide the city with public input, a binding referendum would let voters make the final decision on the council’s size.
Ald. Keith Furman, 19th District, a member of the special task force, said he’s heard some concern that next year’s referendum would be nonbinding. But he said this would give the city the opportunity to get more feedback from residents before pursing a binding referendum in 2022, depending on how residents react to the questions.
“We don’t have enough information from voters,” Furman said.
For instance, some residents may be in support of a full-time council, but against reducing the size to 10 members, Furman said. Alds. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, and Grant Foster, District 15, are also sponsors of the resolution to have an advisory referendum first.
After studying the city’s government for nearly two years, the Task Force on Government Structure in its final report concluded that the city’s structure is “fundamentally unfair” to many residents. The task force recommended moving to a full-time, 10-member council with members paid $67,950 annually and elected to four-year terms with two-year leadership terms. Currently, members are paid about $13,700, although the council president and vice president get $16,513 and $14,460, respectively.
The task force report, introduced to the council Jan. 7, calls the current system an “impediment to full participation and representation” and “fundamentally unfair to a larger portion of the city’s population, including, most notably, the city’s residents of color and low income.” It said the system works best for people with the time, resources and knowledge to participate.
Whether the council’s size should be reduced has generated debate among council members and residents.
Former city attorney Michael May, who retired in June after 16 years, has said some council members have the time to treat serving on the council as a full-time job, but most do not. This leaves some districts with more representation than others and disadvantages the poor and communities of color, May said.
But Ald. Samba Baldeh, 17th District, has said the reduction would likely reduce Black representation on the council and turn the position into one of a high-paid politician rather than “a neighborhood representative.”
