Madison City Council leaders are proposing to increase the term lengths for the positions of president and vice president to two years.
Currently, alders who are elected to the leadership roles hold the position for one year. Council President Samba Baldeh and Vice President Sheri Carter are sponsoring an ordinance that would increase term limits from one year to two.
“There are a lot of things one just can’t do within a year,” Baldeh said. “By the time you’re oriented and being able to pick up key stuff, it’s time to go.”
Baldeh, who does not plan to seek election to a leadership position, also highlighted the upcoming large turnover of the City Council in April. There will be elections in 11 districts, four of which will have primaries Feb. 19.
“With the huge turnover on the council that we’re expecting to get this spring, it is important we have leadership that has some continuity to it,” Baldeh said.
Carter could not be immediately reached for comment.
The proposal comes as a city task force is studying the structure and powers of city government, including the City Council, its committees and the mayor’s office.
State statutes do not prohibit or restrict the number of years the council president or vice president can serve in that elected position. Baldeh said the one-year term has been a “custom” or “tradition” of Madison’s City Council.
Additionally, Baldeh questioned the process of seeking votes among council colleagues each year for the leadership positions. At its organizational meeting each April, Madison’s 20 alders cast ballots for who will serve the following year in the leadership positions.
The City Council president can appoint ad hoc subcommittees consisting of two to three council members to address temporary issues with the consent of the council’s executive committee. The president is also first in line to succeed the office of mayor followed by the vice president and then two emergency interim successors.
The council president also services as an ex offico member of the Finance Committee with power to vote.
The ordinance was scheduled to be introduced for referral at the City Council’s Jan. 22 meeting, which was canceled due to a snow storm. The meeting was rescheduled for Jan. 29.