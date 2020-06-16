Madison City Council to consider $50,000 for police 'projectile launchers'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Madison City Council on Tuesday evening will consider whether to allow the city's police department to use $50,000 for non-lethal tools, including projectile launchers.

The launchers, which a police spokesman said fire sponge rounds, were used against protesters during the unrest and looting Downtown that occurred on May 30 and 31, acting police Chief Vic Wahl said in a June 2 blog post.

Although the projectile launchers have gained attention recently when they were used for crowd control, historically they've been used as a less-lethal option for dangerous incidents.

In 2017, for instance, Madison police used the sponge rounds to subdue a suicidal 29-year-old man who confronted officers with the knife he had used to slice up his neck. Former Police Chief Mike Koval said at the time that the sponge round launcher saved that man's life.

The resolution set to be considered Tuesday would move $125,000 in unused funds from another police project to purchase and install a generator at the East District Police Station for $75,000 and purchase the less lethal equipment for $50,000.

A proposed amendment would remove the funding for the equipment.