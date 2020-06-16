Madison City Council to consider $50,000 for police 'projectile launchers'

The Madison City Council on Tuesday evening will consider whether to allow the city's police department to use $50,000 for non-lethal tools, including projectile launchers.
The launchers, which a police spokesman said fire sponge rounds, were used against protesters during the unrest and looting Downtown that occurred on May 30 and 31, acting police Chief Vic Wahl said in a June 2 blog post.
Although the projectile launchers have gained attention recently when they were used for crowd control, historically they've been used as a less-lethal option for dangerous incidents.
In 2017, for instance, Madison police used the sponge rounds to subdue a suicidal 29-year-old man who confronted officers with the knife he had used to slice up his neck. Former Police Chief Mike Koval said at the time that the sponge round launcher saved that man's life.
The resolution set to be considered Tuesday would move $125,000 in unused funds from another police project to purchase and install a generator at the East District Police Station for $75,000 and purchase the less lethal equipment for $50,000.
A proposed amendment would remove the funding for the equipment.
The $50,000 would go toward purchasing the projectile launchers, Tasers, ammunition and training for new instructors, Wahl said in a statement. The goal is to have every squad car equipped with a launcher as part of the "Less Lethal Initiative," he said.
While the funding request for the projectile launchers is coming right after officers used the tools against Madison residents who were protesting the death of George Floyd, the initial funding for the less-lethal weapons was approved along with the 2020 Capital Budget in November.
The city allocated $60,000 for the tools in 2020 and planned to give another $60,000 in 2021. The police department said the extra $50,000 in funding is needed to ensure that every officer and squad car gets the less-lethal force equipment.
Wahl said the funding request comes after requests from the community for officers to have more less-lethal force options.
The Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee — which spent more than four years reviewing the department's policies and recommended 177 changes in a report that was accepted by the council in January — had recommended the department get more less-lethal tools and training on how to use them. "Kinetic weapons", which fire projectiles from guns and launchers but do not penetrate the skin, were included in the Ad Hoc Committee's recommendation.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said since the department does not use rubber bullets, he could not explain the difference between rubber bullets and the sponge rounds used by Madison police.
According to the Washington Post, "sponge grenades" have foam noses that deform when they hit something.
Getting hit by a sponge round is about the equivalent of getting hit by a baseball 40 mph, or the speed of a ball thrown by a Little Leaguer, according to an officer who gave a demonstration of the weapons in 2017.
Sponge rounds are more accurate than beanbags and can be fired from 125 feet away instead of the 75 feet range of beanbags.
The digital City Council meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., and can be watched online on the Madison City Channel website.
