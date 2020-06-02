Madison City Council to condemn Minneapolis killing, pursue local police oversight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As protests continue in Madison and nationally over the death of George Floyd, City Council members are moving to condemn the death, pursue more oversight of the Madison Police Department and a pilot body camera program and get answers from the police on actions to quell local protests.

The council on Tuesday evening will consider a resolution denouncing actions of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who's been charged with murder in George Floyd's death.

In the resolution, which has 15 co-sponsors, the council acknowledges not all police officers are racists but says Chauvin’s actions were "deplorable, horrific, and infuriating." It deplores actions of officers who stood by and expects them to be held accountable with charges.

The resolution asks all police departments, including Madison's, to be accountable. The community depends on police to act in a way that if they see an officer doing something unsafe, out of standard operating procedures, unacceptable, illegal, or if a life is in danger as a result of their actions, to step in and stop it, it says.