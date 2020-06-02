Madison City Council to condemn Minneapolis killing, pursue local police oversight

As protests continue in Madison and nationally over the death of George Floyd, City Council members are moving to condemn the death, pursue more oversight of the Madison Police Department and a pilot body camera program and get answers from the police on actions to quell local protests.
The council on Tuesday evening will consider a resolution denouncing actions of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who's been charged with murder in George Floyd's death.
In the resolution, which has 15 co-sponsors, the council acknowledges not all police officers are racists but says Chauvin’s actions were "deplorable, horrific, and infuriating." It deplores actions of officers who stood by and expects them to be held accountable with charges.
The resolution asks all police departments, including Madison's, to be accountable. The community depends on police to act in a way that if they see an officer doing something unsafe, out of standard operating procedures, unacceptable, illegal, or if a life is in danger as a result of their actions, to step in and stop it, it says.
The sponsors ask legislators on all levels to enact nationwide police and criminal justice reforms, and challenges residents of the city and nation "to amplify their voices in upcoming elections to elevate those who will work towards the cause of eradicating the dual justice systems in America and implement reforms institutionally."
The council will also consider a resolution to ratify a state of emergency due to civil commotion, disturbances, looting and rioting until Wednesday.
More police oversight
The proposals for more oversight, to be introduced to the council Tuesday, would create a diverse Madison Police Department Ad Hoc Recommendation Oversight Committee, or Civilian Oversight Board, to oversee implementation of multiple recommendations by the Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Ad Hoc Committee, which was created after the fatal shooting of Tony Robinson during an altercation with police in a narrow stairwell in 2015.
Other proposals would create a job classification of police auditor and create a full-time police auditor position in the Mayor’s Office operating budget. Those moves are the next steps to establishing the position, recommended by the ad hoc committee, after Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and the council included $200,000 for it the 2020 budget.
The proposals will be referred to city committees and be considered by the council at a later date.
Meanwhile, Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District, said he's working with police to develop language for a police body worn camera pilot project to evaluate benefits and liabilities before deciding on a city-wide program.
Skidmore said he like to conduct the pilot program in conjunction with the work of the Body Worn Camera Feasibility Review Committee, which the council created in late April and tasked with making recommendations by January. It's the third time since 2015 that a committee has been created to review the merits of the technology.
"I believe that many of these requests/demands (for body worn cameras) are due to the real or perceived actions of officers over the past several days, but the emails correctly note that a BWC can provide vital information on interactions between officers and citizens," Skidmore wrote to council members on Monday. "I still believe that there is strong support for a BWC program in Madison."
Details on local clashes
Also, council members who sent a letter to interim Madison Police Police Chief Vic Wahl after clashes between police and protesters on Sunday night are still awaiting a reply.
"What we witnessed on the news last night was a gross and unnecessary display of force that deepens community divide and mistrust of the city and other bodies of government," the letter says.
Wahl is scheduled to discuss the department's response to recent protests with the City Council Executive Committee at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The council members asked Wahl for:
- Incident reports from Sunday night.
- Information on the equipment/uniform officers were wearing, the weapons they had and used, including manufacturer, and policies for training and use of the weapons, including training or policies related to deployment during COVID-19.
- The number of people taken into custody, numbers released, ages, and race, and the grounds for arrest.
- The number of people injured, a description and source of each injury, and medical treatment provided.
- Policies and standard operating procedures regarding policing protests and civil disobedience.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain on Tuesday said the department is working on a formal response, but amid continuing protests, is unsure when it will be provided.
On Monday, DeSpain said police decided to use tear gas only "after rocks and other items were thrown at law enforcement," one officer was struck in the head, and protesters started breaking windows.
