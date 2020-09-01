Madison City Council to act Tuesday on police review proposals

After years of work, the Madison City Council is expected to act Tuesday on proposals that would create civilian oversight of the police department in the form of an independent police monitor and a civilian review board.

“The community spent a long time and a lot of energy on this, so of course when you do anything like this the great fear is that you're going to generate this big report and it's going to sit on the shelf, collecting dust,” said Keith Findley, co-chair of the ad hoc committee, earlier in August. “It's nice to see that’s not what's happening, that it is actually going to — at least the foundational recommendations — are going to come to be.”