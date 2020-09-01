Madison City Council to act Tuesday on police review proposals

After years of work, the Madison City Council is expected to act Tuesday on proposals that would create civilian oversight of the police department in the form of an independent police monitor and a civilian review board.
These proposals are the result of the work of the Madison Police Department Policy & Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee, formed in 2015, and are among 177 recommendations for the MPD.
“The community spent a long time and a lot of energy on this, so of course when you do anything like this the great fear is that you're going to generate this big report and it's going to sit on the shelf, collecting dust,” said Keith Findley, co-chair of the ad hoc committee, earlier in August. “It's nice to see that’s not what's happening, that it is actually going to — at least the foundational recommendations — are going to come to be.”
But the final decision is still to come.
The City Council will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m., and its agenda can be found online. Those interested in watching the meeting can tune in via City Channel, on YouTube, on on Spectrum channel 994 and AT&T U-Verse channel 99, or via phone: (877) 853-5257 (Toll Free). The webinar ID is 970 9209 1466.
Those who would like to participate can send comments on agenda items to allalders@cityofmadison.com. Participants can register online to speak or answer questions on a particular question, or to support or oppose without speaking.
There are four items related to the civilian review mechanisms. They include:
- Adopting the final report of a three-member alder workgroup that developed logistics and operational details for the independent monitor and civilian review board
- Creating an ordinance that establishes the office of the independent monitor, the monitor position and the 13-member police civilian oversight board
- Adding the new position of independent police monitor in a category that comes with an estimated annual salary of $125,000
- Amending the 2020 operating budget, which includes $200,000 for a police auditor, to create the office and position of independent police monitor, provide funding for the oversight board and establish finding support for individuals bringing complaints before the Police and Fire Commission.
The resolution also states that it’s the City Council’s intent to include at least $482,000 in the 2021 operating budget for annual costs associated with these purposes.
At its meeting Friday, the City Council’s executive committee approved an estimated $125,000 salary for the monitor but failed to pass the other three, which deadlocked on a 3-3 vote. President Sheri Carter chose not to vote.
