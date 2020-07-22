Madison City Council terminates contract providing police officers in schools

At the time, Assistant City Attorney Marci Paulsen said in an email that the district can vote to remove SROs from the schools, but without a corresponding city vote "MMSD would potentially be responsible for covering the costs of the SRO."

Absent the contract, MPD is expected to see a budget shortfall.

The MPD’s 2020 operating budget includes $360,000 in revenue from MMSD for the officers stationed at the city’s four high schools. So far this year, the MPD has received $158,310, leaving a budget gap of $201,690 on that contract alone.

Due to the budgetary effects of COVID-19 and costs associated with policing the protests over the past several weeks, the MPD will likely need additional funding to cover the gaps, according to the fiscal note on the City Council resolution to end the contract.

