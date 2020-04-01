Madison City Council takes stand against F-35 fighter jets

Nearly 90 members of the public wanted to testify on the new F-35 resolution during the meeting but were unable to because of the late hour. More than 400 people registered for or against the resolution, but did not wish to speak. Some in support of F-35s were not from the Madison area — one was even from Texas.

Ald. Zachary Henak, 10th District, called on his council members to delay a decision because the early-morning hour put an “undue burden” on resident participation.

Supporters of the F-35s coming to Madison had asked the council to delay consideration of the resolution because they said the COVID-19 outbreak would limit the opportunity for public comment.

But Ald. Rebecca Kemble, 18th District, said the resolution was “extremely time sensitive” because the Air Force could make a decision on where to place the F-35 jets any day. Ald. Keith Furman, 19th District, noted that alders have received thousands of emails on this, so the public has not been cut out of the process. Henak’s motion to delay failed on a 4-15 vote.