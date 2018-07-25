The Madison City Council appointed a state legislative aide to fill a vacant seat Tuesday until someone is elected to the post in spring, while it also authorized a tax incremental finance (TIF) loan for about $2 million to Exact Sciences Corp. as part of its expansion plans.
Michael Tierney was sworn in as a City Council member to represent the 16th District, which encompasses parts of the city’s Southeast and Far East sides.
The post has been vacant since June 30 when Denise DeMarb resigned because she moved outside of the district.
Tierney, 53, works as a legislative aide for Democratic state Reps. Lisa Subeck of Madison and Mark Spreitzer of Beloit and has been in various positions at the state Capitol since 1995. He does not plan on running for election to the position in April.
In other action, the council approved 16-1 the $2.09 million TIF loan for the maker of Cologuard, a stool-based screening test for colorectal cancer.
The loan needed two exemptions to the city’s current TIF policy and requires Exact to create or retain 250 jobs as part of its renovation and expansion at the former home of Spectrum Brands near where the Beltline meets South Gammon Road.
Ald. Rebecca Kemble, 18th District, sought to delay a decision on the loan for a few months as Madison develops a new TIF policy for the creation or retention of jobs. She was the lone dissenting vote.
Others argued the loan would likely conform with the proposed new policy and touted the jobs it would help support for people from lower-income neighborhoods in the surrounding area.
It is the third TIF loan related to Exact’s expansion plans within about 10 months.
In June, University Research Park was granted a $2.6 million loan to help with the construction costs of a $60 million building project in the West Side corporate park that Exact intends to lease for a consolidated administrative space.
In connection with Exact’s plans at the former Spectrum site, where a new laboratory is also slated to be built, the council had approved in October a $2.5 million TIF loan, which also needed two exemptions to the city’s TIF policy and called for the creation or retention of 250 jobs.
The 250 jobs connected to the loan approved Tuesday would be in addition to the 250 jobs connected to the October loan.
In total, Exact intends to spend about $300 million on capital projects in the Madison area through the end of 2019.