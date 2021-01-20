Madison City Council shuts down Edgewood field lights

At the end of a lengthy meeting that wrapped up early Wednesday morning, the Madison City Council determined Edgewood High School cannot add lights to its athletic field.

The 13-4 decision upheld a decision made by the Plan Commission last year and rejected an appeal from the near west side private Catholic high school seeking to reverse a denied permit to install four field lights that would allow the school to host night games.

While the school says the lights and additional stadium improvements are needed to remain competitive with other schools, neighbors of the school argue more activity would increase noise, traffic and other disturbances.

For three hours during the meeting, opponents and supporters of Edgewood’s proposal made their case in front of the City Council.