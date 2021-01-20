Madison City Council shuts down Edgewood field lights

At the end of a lengthy meeting that wrapped up early Wednesday morning, the Madison City Council determined Edgewood High School cannot add lights to its athletic field.
The 13-4 decision upheld a decision made by the Plan Commission last year and rejected an appeal from the near west side private Catholic high school seeking to reverse a denied permit to install four field lights that would allow the school to host night games.
While the school says the lights and additional stadium improvements are needed to remain competitive with other schools, neighbors of the school argue more activity would increase noise, traffic and other disturbances.
For three hours during the meeting, opponents and supporters of Edgewood’s proposal made their case in front of the City Council.
Those who want lights at the field view the debate as an issue of fairness and want to be treated the same as Madison’s public high schools. Also, they want Edgewood students to “call their athletic facility home,” said Edgewood’s head football coach Jesse Norris, and not travel for games.
In a statement, Edgewood High School president Michael Elliott called the council’s decision “truly disappointing.” He said the decision keeps Edgewood from using its facilities to the fullest extent.
“Like the other high schools with lights, we meet all the requirements and ordinances set forth by the city to add lights to our field,” Elliott said. “For some reason, the (City) Council decided to treat Edgewood differently than other athletic facilities.”
Edgewood and the city have been at odds since the school began seeking changes at its athletic complex since 2017.
Conflict between the school and the city escalated to the point of Edgewood filing a lawsuit in August 2019, arguing under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act that the city is treating Edgewood differently than its four public high schools. The school dropped its lawsuit last February.
In January 2020, the City Council approved Edgewood’s request to repeal its master plan, which laid groundwork for the school to hold daytime games.
Last May, Madison’s Plan Commission unanimously rejected a conditional use permit application from Edgewood to install four light poles with LED light fixtures at the field, which is called the Goodman Athletic Complex.
Edgewood appealed this decision, but the vote kept getting pushed back. The school and neighbors met several times but could not agree to a compromise.
“Since we have reached an impasse on this proposal, we hope you will support the Plan Commission decision and listen to what our neighborhood has been saying,” said Rachel Fields, representing the Dudgeon Monroe Neighborhood Association. “Lights with no plan for sound mitigation will hurt the livability and enjoyment of our residents and that Edgewood has not done enough to prove otherwise.”
Alds. Syed Abbas, District 12; Christian Albouras, District 20; Shiva Bidar, District 5; Tag Evers, District 13; Grant Foster, District 15, Keith Furman, District 19, Patrick Heck, District 2, Lindsay Lemmer, District 3; Arvina Martin, District 11; Max Prestigiacomo, District 8; Marsha Rummel, District 6; Mike Verveer, District 4; and Nasra Wehelie, District 7, voted in favor of upholding the Plan Commission’s decision.
“Lights are a means to night games, and these night games have considerable noise impacts, which will harm the existing uses, values and enjoyment of the surrounding properties,” Evers said.
The 56-acre campus is located in a residential neighborhood on the near west side. It is surrounded on three sides by single-family residences, with Edgewood Drive and Lake Wingra forming the other edge of the campus.
“If there’s going to be a compromise, if there's going to be a positive outcome, let the neighbors and Edgewood find it together,” Evers said.
Four alders, Sheri Carter, District 14; Zachary Henak, District 10; Paul Skidmore, District 9; and Michael Tierney, District 16; voted in favor of Edgewood’s appeal. Alds. Samba Baldeh, District 17; Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1; and Rebecca Kemble, District 18, were absent during the vote.
