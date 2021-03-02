 Skip to main content
Madison City Council shelves tear gas report as debate on banning police use continues
Some members of the Madison City Council continued to express support Tuesday for prohibiting police from using tear gas as the council formally shelved a report about the sparse use of the chemical agent over the past three decades.

After wrestling with procedural questions — and several failed votes — the council ultimately decided to shelve the report produced by the Madison Police Department outlining its use of tear gas since 1990, primarily to flush out potentially dangerous suspects.

"The path forward isn't this report," said Ald. Marsha Rummel, 6th District. "It's what decisions do we want to make about the use of (tear gas) and pepper spray."

Last October, the council rejected an attempt to stop the department from using tear gas, pepper spray and sponge-projectile launchers — all of which were used during unrest Downtown in late May and early June following the police killing of George Floyd.

Instead, the council directed MPD to produce a report summarizing its use of tear gas since 1990, the types of incidents it was used for, and the justifications for deploying the chemical agent compared to other options, as well as analyzing de-escalation alternatives.

Submitted in early January, the report said police were able to verify 11 uses of tear gas in that time frame: Nine instances involving "barricaded subjects" and twice as "crowd control" measures, which were last spring's unrest and the 2002 Halloween riots Downtown.

But several speakers in public testimony argued the MPD-produced report was biased and failed to acknowledge the adverse health effects tear gas can have.

Going into Tuesday, the council had three options for how to deal with the 10-page report: Accept, adopt or "place on file," which is essentially a formal way of shelving something.

Since the tear gas report included no recommendations, city attorney Michael Haas said a vote on any of the options would have no bearing on the chemical agent's use.

After two attempts to refer the report to a later meeting, one to accept it and one to place it on file failed, the council again tried to place it on file; it succeeded on a 12-7 vote.

Ald. Patrick Heck, 2nd District, said accepting, adopting or placing on file would all be "functionally equivalent."

But Heck said by shelving the report, which he argued subtly supports keeping the status quo, the council would "send a signal to the community that we are paying attention to their many calls to address the unrest of 2020 and MPD's role in it."

Ald. Zachary Henak, 10th District, said he didn't think the report had any more bias than other city-produced reports. He argued it's a bad message to ask a city department to produce a report and then brush it aside.

Others wanted to wait for the Quattrone Center at the University of Pennsylvania Law School to finish an analysis of MPD's response to the unrest of May 30 to June 1. But that report is not expected to be finished until mid- to late-summer.

Several council members reiterated their support for banning police tear gas use, and Heck noted that regardless of how the report was handled, a council member could reintroduce a proposal to ban the chemical agent at any time.

In other action Tuesday, the council unanimously approved the keeping of chickens at recreation, community and neighborhood centers as an "accessory use."

How they voted

Shelving report

For: Alds. Foster, Heck, Kemble, Lemmer, Martin, Prestigiacomo, Rummel, Verveer, Abbas, Albouras, Bidar, and Evers

Against: Alds. Furman, Henak, Skidmore, Tierney, Wehelie, Carter and Baldeh

Absent: Ald. Harrington-McKinney

