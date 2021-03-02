Madison City Council shelves tear gas report as debate on banning police use continues

Submitted in early January, the report said police were able to verify 11 uses of tear gas in that time frame: Nine instances involving "barricaded subjects" and twice as "crowd control" measures, which were last spring's unrest and the 2002 Halloween riots Downtown.

But several speakers in public testimony argued the MPD-produced report was biased and failed to acknowledge the adverse health effects tear gas can have.

Going into Tuesday, the council had three options for how to deal with the 10-page report: Accept, adopt or "place on file," which is essentially a formal way of shelving something.

Since the tear gas report included no recommendations, city attorney Michael Haas said a vote on any of the options would have no bearing on the chemical agent's use.

After two attempts to refer the report to a later meeting, one to accept it and one to place it on file failed, the council again tried to place it on file; it succeeded on a 12-7 vote.

Ald. Patrick Heck, 2nd District, said accepting, adopting or placing on file would all be "functionally equivalent."