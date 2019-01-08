To settle a legal dispute and keep the Judge Doyle Square project moving forward, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin offered a new deal Monday that, if approved by the City Council, would allow the city to take over half of the $186 million development from its development partner Beitler Real Estate.
Soglin is hoping the proposal, which addresses the development rights of the block that holds the Madison Municipal Building and requires a compressed construction timeline for the block currently holding the Government East garage, will resolve a dispute between the city and Beitler.
“I frankly do not think there’s anywhere to go after this third attempt,” Soglin said at a special meeting of the city Finance Committee Monday.
Soglin’s proposal is the latest attempt at resolving a dispute over the project between the city and Beitler. It would return the development rights of Block 88 in exchange for a one-time payment of $700,000 to Beitler.
City alders previously voted twice on a deal that included a $600,000 payment to Beitler over time.
At Monday's meeting, committee members and alders asked questions of city staff but did not discuss Soglin’s proposal. At its meeting Tuesday, the City Council is expected to reconsider a vote from November on the issue, and it will likely consider the mayor’s proposal.
Earlier Monday at a press conference, Soglin said the “most significant” change is the agreement that Beitler will give up development rights to Block 88, which includes the Madison Municipal Building, in exchange for $700,000. This would open an opportunity for the city to work with another developer to build above the new city parking garage, currently under construction.
The mayor’s proposal also retains a timeline stipulated in a previously rejected proposal that requires Beitler to start construction of the hotel on Block 105, the current site of the Government East Garage, within 18 months after the new public garage opens instead of two years.
“We have got a proposed agreement here which will get us a hotel,” Soglin said.
Currently, the public-private partnership is meant to deliver a new parking facility to replace the aging Government East garage, a hotel to serve Monona Terrace, apartments and retail and commercial space to the two downtown blocks.
Beitler and the city have disagreed over part of the project known as the podium, which would be be a structural slab, retail space and some private parking located above the municipal parking garage.
The proposed amendment to the approved development agreement from 2016 would place a 20-year restriction prohibiting development of a hotel on Block 88 if a hotel is built by Beitler on Block 105. The city also does not have to demolish Government East until Bielter applies for a building permit, saving the city up to $700,000.
“The net cost will come out even,” Soglin said.
If the City Council approves the deal, the city would likely send out another request for proposals to find a new developer for Block 88. Soglin said he has heard of some interested developers, though none are interested in doing a project without the use of city tax increment financing.
At Monday's press conference, Soglin addressed what he called “inflammatory statements” made about Beitler including that the organization has not built projects recently, has not secured a hotel brand license and is litigious.
Though Beitler has not constructed a project since 2001, Soglin said the company has done much in terms of property acquisitions and redevelopment. He also said it is premature for Beitler to pursue a hotel brand license.
Soglin also said the litigation Beitler has been involved in includes property management-type cases in which tenants did not pay rent, a personal issue and one “noteworthy case.”
However, if a deal is not reached with Beitler, Soglin said: “I don’t think there’s any question we’ll end up in litigation.”
Ald. David Ahrens, District 15, has been a critic of the project and pointed to Beitler’s surprising lawsuit against the city as a concern about the developer. He said the the city was “stunned” by the litigation rather than being engaged in a conversation.
“Everything with Beitler reflects both past litigation and the threat of future litigation,” Ahrens said.
Ahrens said freeing up Block 88 is a “real improvement” but questioned the need to pay Beitler $700,000 at all. If Beitler only develops half of the project, then he contended Beitler should return half of the $1.5 million in development fees the city paid the developer.
Until the Soglin proposal was released last Wednesday, the City Council was expected to reconsider a vote Tuesday on a resolution that would authorize the city to pay Beitler $600,000 in exchange for development and ownership rights to the podium. The City Council rejected this proposal twice last year.
The City Council first voted 10-8 in favor of the payment, failing to gain the necessary 11 votes, on Oct. 30. On a 14-6 vote Nov. 13, the City Council rejected the payment.
Following the November vote, Beitler said in a memo that transferring ownership of the prodium “will result in a lawsuit for damages associated with the entire Project in excess of $40 million dollars.”